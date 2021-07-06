Rise 2021: Everything you should know before taking a decision in Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare Market

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global augmented reality in healthcare market is expected to show steady signs of growth as the pandemic led to a demand for more efficient methods of healthcare. AR systems are able to provide precise positioning of surgical tools during a medical procedure. Another field where AR is being used is for drug development and the formation of chemical structures. One such instance is that of scientists based in Nottingham who are utilizing AR to discover a variety of drugs and chemical structures. Also, Sygnature Discover, a computational chemistry department has worked with an element of AR technology known as VisMol to create a new experimental product.

To add further, multiple manufacturers and producers in the industry have been shifting their geographical bases to locations that are less affected by the pandemic. This is expected to provide an opportunity of growth for the global augmented reality in healthcare market.

Also, the market’s pre-COVID estimates stood at $477.1 million at a CAGR of 21.9%, while post-COVID the revenue is predicted to increase to over $504.6 million at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2019-2026.

The report also contains an extensive list of key players whose strategies have assisted in the growth of the market. These include mergers, product launches, partnerships, and collaborations. Some of them are as listed below –

Mindmaze

Wikitude GmbH

3D Healthcare

VirtaMed

Medical Realities

CAE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Magic Leap

For instance, CAE Healthcare, a provider of integrated training for medical students and professionals, started the utilization of Microsoft HoloLens 2. It generates simulations of the patients which involves the holographic visuals of their physiology. The lenses also consist of mixed reality applications which allow the students to visualize and interact with elements of the human anatomy such as the respiratory and circulatory systems.

Global Market Estimations

The latest report published by Research Dive states that the global augmented reality in healthcare market is expected to witness a rise in revenue from $321.1 million in 2018 to over $1,918.6 by 2026 at a stable CAGR of 25.5% from 2019-2026. The report also provides extensive data with regard to the major segments of the market, SWOT analysis, along with various developments in the market.

