Riots in France Highlight a Vicious Cycle Between Police and Minorities

Years earlier than France was infected with anger on the police killing of a youngster throughout a visitors cease, there was the infamous Théo Luhaka case.

Mr. Luhaka, 22, a Black soccer participant, was slicing by way of a recognized drug-dealing zone in his housing mission in a Paris suburb in 2017 when the police swept in to conduct identification checks.

Mr. Luhaka was wrestled to the bottom by three cops, who hit him repeatedly and sprayed tear fuel in his face. When it was over, he was bleeding from a 4 inch tear in his rectum, attributable to one of many officers’ expandable batons.

Mr. Luhaka’s housing mission, and others round Paris, erupted in fury. He was held up as a logo of what activists had been denouncing for years: discriminatory policing that violently targets minority youth, notably in France’s poor areas.