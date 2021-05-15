Riots during the pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin | Free press

The Middle East conflict also reverberates in Berlin: bottles and stones fly to a pro-Palestinian demonstration. Meanwhile, the churches are warning against anti-Semitism.

Berlin (dpa) – At a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin with about 3,500 participants, massive riots broke out on Saturday, according to police.

Stones and bottles were thrown at the police from the ranks of the protesters who had gathered to protest the escalation of violence in the Middle East, and fireworks were also thrown against the security forces.

Protesters beat police officers. The police used pepper spray. A police spokesperson was initially unable to confirm whether protesters had been arrested.

The police had declared the protest dissolved for violation of the Corona hygiene rules. Because protesters did not obey the order, officials on Sonnenallee in Neukölln took action against them. Cries such as “child murderer Israel”, “woman murderer Israel” and “free Palestine” were heard from the demonstration.

Before that, another demonstration with about 120 participants from Hermannplatz to Neukölln town hall had passed peacefully. There should be another demonstration in the afternoon. A call for the fight for “a free Palestine, from the Jordan to the Mediterranean”, that is, in the present-day territory of Israel. A total of 360 police officers were employed.

Meanwhile, the Protestant and Catholic churches in Berlin and Brandenburg condemned attacks on Jewish institutions in Germany as “unbearable.” It is unacceptable for synagogues and Jewish institutions to be threatened, belittled and attacked, Protestant regional bishop Christian Stäblein and Catholic Archbishop Heiner Koch declared together. In recent days, there had been anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli demonstrations in various cities in Germany.

