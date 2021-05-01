Riots at demos in Berlin – protest canceled | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Tens of thousands of people took to the streets all over Germany on May 1. The demonstrations were traditionally organized on Labor Day by the unions and left-wing initiatives, but right-wing groups and critics of the Corona measures also gathered for both permitted and unauthorized protests.

In Berlin, the protest was cut short on Saturday evening after massive clashes between protesters and the police. The rally leader had stated that the demonstration was over after being attacked by the crowd, police said.

The “revolutionary May 1st demonstration” wanted to move from Neukölln to Kreuzberg, but got no further than Sonnenallee. The police had to defend themselves against violent attacks. In the Sonnenallee, massive stones and bottles flew into the emergency services. Rioters dragged dumpsters and pallets onto the street and set them on fire. Police officers were attacked while trying to pull troublemakers from the crowd. There were arrests, police officers used pepper spray. Paramedics were on duty. Police said there were about 8,000 protesters.

During the day there were numerous gatherings in the capital. For example, around 10,000 cycling critics of capitalism protested in the residential area of ​​Grunewald. About 200 opponents of the pandemic measures gathered on the other side of the city – in Lichtenberg. In the area around the Ostbahnhof, people came together “to revitalize the culture and the club scene”. According to the police, 5,600 police officers were on duty in the capital.

In Hamburg, the police broke off a meeting for the Rote Flora with water cannons. Hundreds of people had gathered in the square in front of the left autonomous center in the afternoon, ignoring the minimum distance. After repeated requests to leave the square, two water cannons sprayed the street. In the evening, the police stopped an unauthorized demonstration by left-wing radicals and arrested about 150 protesters in Lohmühlenpark in St. Georg.

According to the police, a demonstration with about 80 left-wing extremists between the Schanzenpark and metro station Schlump was stopped at noon. There were occasional fights where officials pushed protesters off the street from the anarchist scene. A group of more than 40 protesters, mainly dressed in black, were surrounded by the police a little later at the exhibition halls. You have been taken into custody, a police spokesman said.

At a demonstration of left-wing groups in Frankfurt in May, police used batons on Saturday evening. A police spokesperson reported that fireworks and smoking pots were thrown during the demonstration. Officials were also attacked. The first arrests have therefore been made. Initially, the police did not use the clearly visible water cannons. Police spoke of at least 3,000 people who first gathered in Opernplatz for a “day of rage” and then marched through the station area.

In Leipzig, police reported fireworks thrown at their emergency services. According to this, about 200 participants in a previous meeting had moved towards the Connewitz district. However, mobile elevators are currently not allowed, a police spokesperson said. That’s why the police have gathered troops there. From a group of 20 to 30 people, pyrotechnic objects and objects were thrown at the police officers. Several suspects were subsequently arrested.

In Thuringian cities, white roses were filed in courts in response to the controversial mask judgment of a Weimar magistrate, in some cases calling the family judge “defender of the rule of law”. At the beginning of April he had suspended the mask requirement at two schools in Weimar. As a result, several complaints were filed against him. The public prosecutor’s office is now investigating whether the lawyer has exceeded his jurisdiction.

According to police, about 240 vehicles took part in a car parade in Erfurt, which the Thuringian AfD had called for on Labor Day. According to police, about 170 people took part in an NPD lift in Greifswald and the party also protested in Essen. The far-right party III demonstrated in Plauen, Saxony. Away, but the organizers had to be satisfied with 25 participants.

The biggest demo of the day on motorcycles took place in Bavaria. About 7,500 motorcyclists demonstrated in Nuremberg against possible driving bans on weekends. A year ago, the Federal Council recommended this to the federal government for special cases of conflict – that is, in communities where civilians are prone to engine noise.