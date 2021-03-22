Riots and attacks on police during protests in Bristol | Free press

A new UK law provides for higher penalties for crimes, but also gives the police significantly more powers. On the other hand, there is harsh criticism – which has now turned into violence.

Bristol (AP) – In the western English port city of Bristol, protests against a planned police law have escalated. Protesters attacked a police station and set fire to emergency vehicles.

According to the police, about 20 police officers were injured. One officer broke his arm and another broke his rib. There was initially no information about injuries among the protesters.

Government and opposition politicians condemned the violence. Hundreds of people had previously protested peacefully against the proposed law. The new regulations introduced by the Conservative government (police, crime, conviction and judicial bill) stipulate that even peaceful demonstrations in the future can be restricted by the police if they “intimidate the public” or “cause serious inconvenience”.

“What started as a peaceful protest was turned into violent riots by a small minority,” said Detective Chief Will White. No protesters broke into the police station, but the facade and some cars were damaged and smeared. Protesters broke windows and threw fireworks at police officers. Police called for reinforcements to get the situation under control.

Home Secretary Priti Patel wrote on Twitter, “Shameful violence and insurrection by minorities will never be tolerated.” Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees expressed sympathy for the demonstration. He is very concerned about the law. However, the riots now played into the hands of the proponents.

The plan to increase the prison sentence for damaging monuments to ten years has also been criticized. Last summer, protesters of the “Black Lives Matter” movement toppled the statue of a former slave trader in Bristol and threw it into the harbor basin.

Regardless of the law, the British police are currently facing criticism. Over the weekend, there were multiple arrests at an unauthorized rally in London to commemorate a woman who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by a police officer.

