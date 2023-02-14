Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Blowing Up YouTube – Did She Prove Donald Trump Wrong?

Rihanna performs in the course of the halftime present on the NFL Tremendous Bowl 57 soccer sport between the Kansas … [+] Metropolis Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Picture/Ashley Landis) Copyright 2023 The Related Press. All rights reserved.

Sunday’s Tremendous Bowl LVII, during which the American Soccer Convention champion Kansas Metropolis Chiefs defeated the Nationwide Soccer Convention champion Philadelphia Eagles, noticed some 113 million viewers tune in – changing into the third largest TV program in historical past. Those that weren’t cheering for both workforce probably have been nonetheless within the high-profile adverts, whereas thousands and thousands extra tuned in to catch singer Rihanna’s halftime present.

Although she was accused by some on social media of the “worst lip sync ever,” followers have been nonetheless notably impressed by her efficiency.

That probably did not embrace former President Donald Trump, who took to his Reality Social platform final Friday to criticize the singer/actress, writing, “With out her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Dangerous every little thing, and NO TALENT!”

Trump clearly is not a fan, however thousands and thousands around the globe definitely are – as Rihanna is now the second-best-selling feminine artist of all time, incomes 14 number-one and 31 top-ten singles on the U.S. charts. She’s additionally a former Academy Award nominee and an NAACP President Award winner, who has been twice named by Time journal as one the of 100 most influential folks on this planet.

The singer has used social media to construct her model, and now has 107.8 million followers on Twitter and thousands and thousands extra on different social media platforms. That drastically exceeds the 87.6 million followers of Trump on Twitter or the 4.9 million followers he now has on Reality Social.

Tremendous Bowl Spectacle

Sunday’s halftime efficiency was her first because the 2018 Grammys, and the pop/R&B singer spent a lot of her efficiency on a collection of suspended platforms above the precise stage. It reportedly required a workforce of some 800 folks – from stage crews to digicam operators – to arrange the stage and to seize Rihanna, her seven band members and 80 dancers. The stage was carted onto the sector utilizing 15 rolling constructions, whereas additionally defending the grass discipline – because the second half of the sport nonetheless needed to be performed.

Those that missed Sunday’s efficiency can now view it on YouTube, the place it was posted to the official NFL Channel on Monday. It has already been seen 38 million occasions and has amassed greater than 82,000 feedback.

Setting Information

After simply someday the practically 15-minute-long halftime present has been seen extra occasions than Madonna’s 2012 Tremendous Bowl halftime efficiency, which was posted to the NFL’s YouTube channel two years in the past – and already has practically half the viewers of Katy Perry’s full Tremendous Bowl XLIX efficiency that has been seen round 78 million occasions because it was first posted six years in the past.

“Rihanna is an instance of a contemporary artist that’s virtually tailored for YouTube, as she is in style with youthful viewers who flip to streaming websites and social media to devour these video performances,” mentioned model advertising and marketing skilled and social media pundit Scott Steinberg.

As well as, Rihanna’s efficiency in only a day had a 3rd as many views as the whole variety of eyeballs for the precise sport on Sunday.

“It is a nice instance of how digital and streaming platforms are offering new income alternatives for the NFL – but in addition for different content material creators,” added Steinberg. “Additionally it is a manner for the NFL to succeed in a youthful viewers, which has grown up by watching content material on these platforms. Similar to Rihanna, these are digital natives that anticipate every little thing to be clickable and viewable at a second’s discover.”