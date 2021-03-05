Rigid Transparent Plastics Market 2021 Size, Status and Business Outlook – DuPont, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Arkema Group

The Rigid Transparent Plastics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The market for rigid transparent plastics is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Rigid Transparent Plastics Market are DuPont, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Arkema Group, SABIC and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry

– The Global packaging industry has come across steady growth from the recent years and is expected to continue, driven by shifts in choice of substrates, expansion of new markets, and changing ownership dynamics.

– Packaging is the 5th largest sector in India’s economy and is one of the highest growth sectors in the country. According to Packaging Industry Association of India (PIAI), the sector is growing at a rate of 22-25% annually.

– Owing to the rising population in China, people are increasingly consuming products like food, beverages, and on-the-go pharmaceuticals. This is increasing the demand for packaging solutions that are convenient and portable. The Chinese packaging industry is expected to grow at a rate of 5.9% per year till 2020.

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

– Global Rigid Transparent Plastics Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)

– Market Share Analysis of Global Rigid Transparent Plastics Market (%),2015 – 2025

– Global Rigid Transparent Plastics Market Share, By Brand

– Global Rigid Transparent Plastics Market Share, By Company

– Global Rigid Transparent Plastics Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2015 – 2025

– Major Companies Rigid Transparent Plastics Market Value Analysis & Forecast

– Promising Rigid Transparent Plastics Development by Major Companies

– Detailed Rigid Transparent Plastics Portfolio of the Major Companies

– Major Deals in the Global Rigid Transparent Plastics Market

– Major Companies Analysis

