Rigid Plastic Packaging Market expected to reach USD 323.59 Billion by 2025

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is valued at USD 221.10 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 323.59 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.74 % Over the Forecast Period

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market report published by the Brand essence Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about rigid plastic packaging from various aspects. This repost consist of drivers, restrains, Opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market.

Rigid plastic has been among the most widely used packaging materials due to the numerous properties it provides over more traditional rival materials, such as metal and glass. Rigid plastic is a light, malleable, durable material that can adapt to various packaging designs and requirements, and is a most cost-effective choice of packaging. Glass is seven times heavier than the equivalent volume of plastic.

The regions covered in this Rigid Plastic Packaging Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of seed treatment sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Revenue (USD Billion) Analysis by Regional and Global, 2019-2025

Global rigid plastic packaging market report covers prominent players such as Amcor Limited, ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, ES Plastic, Bemis Company, Inc., Binggrae, RPC Group Plc, Berry Plastics Corporation, Dow Chemical, Alpla Werke, Coveris Holdings S.A., Reynolds Group Holdings, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Silgan Holdings, Inc., Consolidated Container Company and Others.

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Segmentation –

By Product Type – Bottles, Caps, Tubs, Cups, Trays, Others

By Polymer Type – Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS), Others

By Application – Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Cosmetics, Personal Care, Industrial Packaging, Other

By Region

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Key Players –

Amcor Limited

ES Plastic

Bemis Company, Inc.

Binggrae

RPC Group Plc

Berry Plastics Corporation

Dow Chemical

Alpla Werke

Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. Kg

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Reynolds Group Holdings

