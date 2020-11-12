Rigid Packaging Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities |  Amcor Limited, COVERIS, Reynolds, Berry Global Inc

For an exceptional business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become enough imperative in today’s market place. Rigid Packaging Market research report is formulated with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to present better user experience. With this market report, businesses can acquire details about market drivers and market restraints which assist them to take presumption about reducing or increasing the production of particular product.

Global Rigid Packaging Market is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 535.78 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 870.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Amcor Limited, COVERIS, Reynolds, Berry Global Inc., ALPLA, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air, Silgan Holdings Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Consolidated Container Company, BALL CORPORATION, DS Smith, Georgia-Pacific, Holmen Group, Mondi, Sirap Group, Tetra Pak International S.A., WestRock Company, RESILUX NV and Ardagh Group S.A.

Rigid packaging is a variant of packaging that involves the usage of high strength, sustainable packaging methods such as bioplastics, paper & paperboard, wood, metals. This type of packaging helps in keeping the contents of the package safe and secure, protecting the contents from the various harmful external factors. This type is majorly used for in the transportation of the products as it keeps these contents safe over a longer period of time.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rise in disposable income and commercialization of food & beverages industry has resulted in the rise of consumption of convenience foods which is one of the major usage of rigid packaging methods, this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growth of the e-commerce industry has resulted in high demand for the product which is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Rise in adoption of flexible and other cheaper available & suitable packaging methods is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

By Material (Metals, Glass, Bioplastics, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Wood),

Application (Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Others),

Product Type (Cans, Aerosol Containers, Bottles, Cups, Corrugated Cases, Boxes, Trays, Jars)

The RIGID PACKAGING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, ALPLA announced that they had completed the acquisition of Argo SA. With the completion of this acquisition ALPLA has the capabilities to provide packaging solutions to the pharmaceutical industry and also the production capabilities in Greece.

In November 2017, Sirap Group announced that they had completed the acquisition of Kama Europe Limited and Reynolds Food Packaging Spain S.L.U. With the completion of this acquisition Sirap Group expects to complement its rigid packaging product portfolio.

