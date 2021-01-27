Right-wing extremist allegedly planned a planned arson | Free press

She sent greeting cards with hot patterns and allegedly planned arson: a right-wing extremist from Franconia now has to defend herself against charges from the federal prosecutor. The woman will be tried in Munich.

Karlsruhe / Nuremberg (dpa) – A right-wing extremist from the Frankish Lauf near Nuremberg is said to have prepared an arson attack on government officials or Muslims. The federal prosecutor announced this on Wednesday in Karlsruhe.

For this, she had spied on possible victims last summer, including a Muslim mosque association and several local politicians. The federal prosecutor’s office has filed suit. The proceedings must be conducted before the State Protection Chamber of the Munich Higher Regional Court.

The then 54-year-old woman was arrested in September and has been in custody ever since. At that time, however, the responsibility still lay with the public prosecutor of Nuremberg-Fürth, the federal public prosecutor had only taken over later.

The woman had sent “greeting cards” and included some of the apparent congratulations on real ammunition as an undeniable death threat. According to the police, a template was written on the greeting cards. Outwardly, the cards came discreetly as a coupon, a letter of condolence or a “greeting card”.

Between December 2019 and March 2020, she reportedly sent a total of six anonymous threatening letters to various recipients, which would contain “ the serious announcement of murders. ” Among those approached was Nuremberg district administrator Armin Kroder.

In addition, according to the federal prosecutor, the woman had already purchased materials for the construction of incendiary bombs, such as gasoline and fuses.

Bavaria’s interior minister, Joachim Herrmann (CSU), had taken the police’s success at the time as evidence that protecting local politicians as well as Muslims was a special concern in Germany. “We are taking extremely consistent action against hatred and agitation,” Herrmann said at the time.

Police in the Nuremberg area had set up a special commission of about 20 members called “Karte” to get hold of the threatening woman. Due to the content of the threatening letters and the nature of the threat, the detectives very quickly assumed a politically motivated act.

