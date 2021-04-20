“

RiflescopeRiflescope, also known as optical sight, is has unique features which provide a positive and repeatable return to your zero from any elevation adjustment. It is widely used for hunting, shooting sports, armed forces, etc.

Riflescope is a fragmented industry with a variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies. The top three producers account for 18.26% of the market in terms of revenue. Most companies involved in this industry are professional manufacturers of riflescope and binocular with no other major products, while some players are well known lens producers that supply high-quality products, such as Swarovski and Zeiss. The riflescope is driven by several factors, among which the most crucial ones are hunting, shooting sports and armed forces. Hunting is the major application of riflescope, which accounted for 24.92%. of world riflescope consumption in 2017 in terms of volume. Shooting sports and hunting have emerging to be a fast-growing market of riflescope in developed countries.

The Riflescope Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Riflescope was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Riflescope Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Riflescope market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Riflescope generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Bushnell, Leupold, Burris, Nikon, Schmidt-Bender, WALTHER, Hawke Optics, Nightforce, BSA, Hensoldt, Vortex Optics, Barska, Aimpoint, LEAPERS, Tasco, Swarovski, Weaveroptics, Meopta, Gamo, Millett, Zeiss, Sightron, Simmons, Sightmark, Norinco Group, Sam Electrical Equipments, Nantong Universal Optical Instrument, Ntans, Holosun, SIG,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Telescopic Sight, Collimating Optical Sight, Reflex Sight,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Hunting, Shooting Sports, Armed Forces,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Riflescope, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Riflescope market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Riflescope from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Riflescope market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Riflescope Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Riflescope Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Telescopic Sight

1.2.3 Collimating Optical Sight

1.2.4 Reflex Sight

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Riflescope Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hunting

1.3.3 Shooting Sports

1.3.4 Armed Forces

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Riflescope Production

2.1 Global Riflescope Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Riflescope Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Riflescope Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Riflescope Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Riflescope Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Riflescope Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Riflescope Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Riflescope Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Riflescope Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Riflescope Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Riflescope Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Riflescope Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Riflescope Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Riflescope Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Riflescope Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Riflescope Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Riflescope Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Riflescope Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Riflescope Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Riflescope Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Riflescope Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Riflescope Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Riflescope Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Riflescope Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Riflescope Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Riflescope Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Riflescope Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Riflescope Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Riflescope Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Riflescope Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Riflescope Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Riflescope Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Riflescope Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Riflescope Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Riflescope Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Riflescope Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Riflescope Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Riflescope Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Riflescope Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Riflescope Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Riflescope Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Riflescope Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Riflescope Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Riflescope Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Riflescope Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Riflescope Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Riflescope Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Riflescope Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Riflescope Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Riflescope Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Riflescope Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Riflescope Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Riflescope Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Riflescope Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Riflescope Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Riflescope Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Riflescope Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Riflescope Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Riflescope Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Riflescope Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Riflescope Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Riflescope Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Riflescope Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Riflescope Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Riflescope Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Riflescope Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Riflescope Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Riflescope Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Riflescope Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Riflescope Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Riflescope Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Riflescope Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Riflescope Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Riflescope Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Riflescope Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Riflescope Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Riflescope Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Riflescope Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Riflescope Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Riflescope Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Riflescope Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Riflescope Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Riflescope Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Riflescope Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Riflescope Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Riflescope Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Riflescope Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Riflescope Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Riflescope Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Riflescope Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Riflescope Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Riflescope Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Riflescope Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Riflescope Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Riflescope Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Riflescope Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Bushnell

12.1.1 Bushnell Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bushnell Overview

12.1.3 Bushnell Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Bushnell Riflescope Product Description

12.1.5 Bushnell Related Developments

12.2 Leupold

12.2.1 Leupold Corporation Information

12.2.2 Leupold Overview

12.2.3 Leupold Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Leupold Riflescope Product Description

12.2.5 Leupold Related Developments

12.3 Burris

12.3.1 Burris Corporation Information

12.3.2 Burris Overview

12.3.3 Burris Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Burris Riflescope Product Description

12.3.5 Burris Related Developments

12.4 Nikon

12.4.1 Nikon Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nikon Overview

12.4.3 Nikon Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Nikon Riflescope Product Description

12.4.5 Nikon Related Developments

12.5 Schmidt-Bender

12.5.1 Schmidt-Bender Corporation Information

12.5.2 Schmidt-Bender Overview

12.5.3 Schmidt-Bender Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Schmidt-Bender Riflescope Product Description

12.5.5 Schmidt-Bender Related Developments

12.6 WALTHER

12.6.1 WALTHER Corporation Information

12.6.2 WALTHER Overview

12.6.3 WALTHER Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 WALTHER Riflescope Product Description

12.6.5 WALTHER Related Developments

12.7 Hawke Optics

12.7.1 Hawke Optics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hawke Optics Overview

12.7.3 Hawke Optics Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hawke Optics Riflescope Product Description

12.7.5 Hawke Optics Related Developments

12.8 Nightforce

12.8.1 Nightforce Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nightforce Overview

12.8.3 Nightforce Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nightforce Riflescope Product Description

12.8.5 Nightforce Related Developments

12.9 BSA

12.9.1 BSA Corporation Information

12.9.2 BSA Overview

12.9.3 BSA Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 BSA Riflescope Product Description

12.9.5 BSA Related Developments

12.10 Hensoldt

12.10.1 Hensoldt Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hensoldt Overview

12.10.3 Hensoldt Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hensoldt Riflescope Product Description

12.10.5 Hensoldt Related Developments

12.11 Vortex Optics

12.11.1 Vortex Optics Corporation Information

12.11.2 Vortex Optics Overview

12.11.3 Vortex Optics Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Vortex Optics Riflescope Product Description

12.11.5 Vortex Optics Related Developments

12.12 Barska

12.12.1 Barska Corporation Information

12.12.2 Barska Overview

12.12.3 Barska Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Barska Riflescope Product Description

12.12.5 Barska Related Developments

12.13 Aimpoint

12.13.1 Aimpoint Corporation Information

12.13.2 Aimpoint Overview

12.13.3 Aimpoint Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Aimpoint Riflescope Product Description

12.13.5 Aimpoint Related Developments

12.14 LEAPERS

12.14.1 LEAPERS Corporation Information

12.14.2 LEAPERS Overview

12.14.3 LEAPERS Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 LEAPERS Riflescope Product Description

12.14.5 LEAPERS Related Developments

12.15 Tasco

12.15.1 Tasco Corporation Information

12.15.2 Tasco Overview

12.15.3 Tasco Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Tasco Riflescope Product Description

12.15.5 Tasco Related Developments

12.16 Swarovski

12.16.1 Swarovski Corporation Information

12.16.2 Swarovski Overview

12.16.3 Swarovski Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Swarovski Riflescope Product Description

12.16.5 Swarovski Related Developments

12.17 Weaveroptics

12.17.1 Weaveroptics Corporation Information

12.17.2 Weaveroptics Overview

12.17.3 Weaveroptics Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Weaveroptics Riflescope Product Description

12.17.5 Weaveroptics Related Developments

12.18 Meopta

12.18.1 Meopta Corporation Information

12.18.2 Meopta Overview

12.18.3 Meopta Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Meopta Riflescope Product Description

12.18.5 Meopta Related Developments

12.19 Gamo

12.19.1 Gamo Corporation Information

12.19.2 Gamo Overview

12.19.3 Gamo Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Gamo Riflescope Product Description

12.19.5 Gamo Related Developments

12.20 Millett

12.20.1 Millett Corporation Information

12.20.2 Millett Overview

12.20.3 Millett Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Millett Riflescope Product Description

12.20.5 Millett Related Developments

8.21 Zeiss

12.21.1 Zeiss Corporation Information

12.21.2 Zeiss Overview

12.21.3 Zeiss Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Zeiss Riflescope Product Description

12.21.5 Zeiss Related Developments

12.22 Sightron

12.22.1 Sightron Corporation Information

12.22.2 Sightron Overview

12.22.3 Sightron Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Sightron Riflescope Product Description

12.22.5 Sightron Related Developments

12.23 Simmons

12.23.1 Simmons Corporation Information

12.23.2 Simmons Overview

12.23.3 Simmons Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Simmons Riflescope Product Description

12.23.5 Simmons Related Developments

12.24 Sightmark

12.24.1 Sightmark Corporation Information

12.24.2 Sightmark Overview

12.24.3 Sightmark Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Sightmark Riflescope Product Description

12.24.5 Sightmark Related Developments

12.25 Norinco Group

12.25.1 Norinco Group Corporation Information

12.25.2 Norinco Group Overview

12.25.3 Norinco Group Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Norinco Group Riflescope Product Description

12.25.5 Norinco Group Related Developments

12.26 Sam Electrical Equipments

12.26.1 Sam Electrical Equipments Corporation Information

12.26.2 Sam Electrical Equipments Overview

12.26.3 Sam Electrical Equipments Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Sam Electrical Equipments Riflescope Product Description

12.26.5 Sam Electrical Equipments Related Developments

12.27 Nantong Universal Optical Instrument

12.27.1 Nantong Universal Optical Instrument Corporation Information

12.27.2 Nantong Universal Optical Instrument Overview

12.27.3 Nantong Universal Optical Instrument Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Nantong Universal Optical Instrument Riflescope Product Description

12.27.5 Nantong Universal Optical Instrument Related Developments

12.28 Ntans

12.28.1 Ntans Corporation Information

12.28.2 Ntans Overview

12.28.3 Ntans Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Ntans Riflescope Product Description

12.28.5 Ntans Related Developments

12.29 Holosun

12.29.1 Holosun Corporation Information

12.29.2 Holosun Overview

12.29.3 Holosun Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Holosun Riflescope Product Description

12.29.5 Holosun Related Developments

12.30 SIG

12.30.1 SIG Corporation Information

12.30.2 SIG Overview

12.30.3 SIG Riflescope Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 SIG Riflescope Product Description

12.30.5 SIG Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Riflescope Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Riflescope Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Riflescope Production Mode & Process

13.4 Riflescope Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Riflescope Sales Channels

13.4.2 Riflescope Distributors

13.5 Riflescope Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Riflescope Industry Trends

14.2 Riflescope Market Drivers

14.3 Riflescope Market Challenges

14.4 Riflescope Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Riflescope Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Therefore, Riflescope Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Riflescope.”