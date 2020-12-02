Riflescope Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Some of the key players operating in the global riflescope market are Bushnell, Leupold& Stevens, Inc., Burris Company, Schmidt-Bender, Hawke Optics, Hensoldt Sensors GmbH, Walther Arms, INC, Nikon, Nightforce Optics, and BSA Optics.

The demand for global riflescope market is expected to boost the growth in various end-user industries in the Asia-Pacific region. Increase in the use of telescopic screening in different applications such as hunting and military is the key factor that boosts the growth of the global riflescope market during the forecast period. In addition, new rifle has been introduced with an in-built laser range finder to ensure accuracy. It also includes a riflescope with the color graphics display. Similarly, more such innovative technologies are being introduced in the riflescope. In addition, manufacturers are also developing smart shooting solutions with increased riflescope magnification, smart rangefinder, and GPS geotagging. However, high cost of riflescopes and ban on hunting in some countries of the Asia-Pacific region are the major factors restraining the growth of the riflescope market. Demand for highly precise strikes in the army is expected to boost the growth of the riflescope market.

The global riflescope market is segmented by product, technology, application, and region. By product, the market is bifurcated into reflex and telescope. By technology, it is classified into thermal imaging/ infrared, laser, and electro optic. By application, it is categorized into armed forces, hunting, and shooting sports. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

The riflescope is a telescopic vision attached on the topmost of a weapon that helps to enhance one’s aim by pointing and magnifying a target. It is mostly used for armed forces, and hunting and shooting sports. Companies are providing various advanced features in the riflescope to make it easy to aim and shoot. New technology is being used to make actual shooting similar to a computer game. Manufacturers are also integrating night-vision and thermal imaging optics technology in riflescope. There are various types of riflescopes available in the market. These depend on the type of shooting, for instance, riflescope used in hunting will be different from the riflescope used in sports and armed forces. Riflescope also differs in weight and the need for riflescope magnification also depends on the target size.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

• Reflex

• Telescope

By Technology

• Thermal Imaging/Infrared

• Laser

• Electro Optic

By Application

• Armed Forces

• Hunting

• Shooting Sports

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

Key Players

