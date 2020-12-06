ridiculous dialogue leads to film censorship in China

There’s been a lot of talk in the Monster Hunter movie since October. Indeed, Paul WS Anderson’s adaptation of the famous adaptation of the video game license was rewarded with a first trailer that made fans very worried. While the commercials surrounding the film are complicated to say the least, we now learn that it is the subject of a great deal of controversy in China.

The film was censored because of a dialogue

Last November, Paul confided in WS Anderson how confident he was about his new movie, the adaptation of the video game license Monster Hunter. The director, best known for his work on the Resident Evil license, had also compared his version of Monster Hunter to Jurassic World films and extolled the excellence of his film’s special effects.

Despite Anderson’s apparent confidence in his new feature film, promoting the film is quite difficult. Especially when we consider the fact that this is at the heart of a major controversy in China. As we could read in the columns of Variety, the Chinese authorities would have found a dialogue between two soldiers particularly offensive:

Soldier 1: What? (What?)

Soldier 2: Look at my knees! (Look at my knees!)

Soldier 1: What kind of knees are they? (What kind of knees are they?)

Soldier 2: Chi knees! (Play on words between “Chinese”, Chinese “and” knee “, knee).

Aside from the fact that the dialogue had the finesse of an elephant in a china shop, it deeply shocked China that it would be referring to an old anti-Asian adage. The film, which viewers avoided, recorded a drop in attendance from 25% to 0.7%. Worse still, as despite the presence of a censored version quickly created by Sony Pictures to save face, cinemas have finally decided to withdraw and have also been withdrawn from the market.

It is currently unknown whether the film will hit Chinese theaters. However, we can doubt the fact that it can find a second wind … this is all the more damaging given that the Chinese market is vital to a blockbuster’s success. Especially now that the western market has the flag at half mast due to consecutive imprisonment periods. In November, Milla Jovovich confided that Paul WS Anderson wanted to do a sequel to Monster Hunter. In these circumstances, Sony is unlikely to approve the production …