Ridesharing Market 2021 comprehensive Insights – Zimride Inc., Kangaride, CarpoolWorld (Datasphere Corporation), Via Transportation

The Ridesharing Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

The Ridesharing Market was valued at USD 73.07 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 209.60 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.2% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Ridesharing Market: Zimride Inc., Kangaride, CarpoolWorld (Datasphere Corporation), Via Transportation, Inc., SPLT (Bosch), Scoop Technologies, Inc., BlaBlaCar, GoMore ApS, Klaxit SAS (formerly Wayzup), Flinc GmbH (Daimler Mobility Services), WunderCar Mobility Solutions GmbH, Didi Chuxing Technology Co, and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– March 2020 – Didi Chuxing announced that it would launch its value-for-money ridesharing services in Sydney, New South Wales. Currently, the Company operates across seven cities in four states, providing three services DiDi Express, DiDi Share (carpooling), and DiDi Max (7-seater) to Australian communities. The launch in Sydney will start with DiDi Express and DiDi Max.

– April 2020 – In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sevenoaks bus services operated by Go Coach, will temporarily be replaced by a new on-demand service. Branded Go2, the service will be bookable using a mobile app developed and powered by Via Transportation, operating like a shared taxi. This means that journeys will be made only when and where they are required.

Key Market Trends:

– Due to the recent COVID -19 outbreak, both ride-hailing and ridesharing have witnessed a massive decline in demand. However, many believe that the ridesharing market can emerge again, as many people are now shifting to personal cars. This might give a boost to ridesharing services, like Fixed Ridesharing and Corporate Ridesharing. According to the recent global survey conducted by Cars .com in mid -March 2020, it suggests that over 40 % of the respondent have stopped using any ridesharing and hailing services to reduce the odds of catching the contagious virus. Over 90 % said they have started using their cars, and 20 % of the respondents have already started looking at investing in buying a new vehicle.

– Many governments are also declining ridesharing and hailing services to control pollution. According to a study by Harvard University T. H . Chan School of Public Health, cities with more air pollution (PM 2 . 5 ) are more susceptible to coronavirus infections. Similarly, the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) mentions that air pollution can increase the coronavirus impact. In April 2020, the Centers for Disease Control issued new guidelines for rideshare drivers and other driving occupations (taxis, limousines, etc.). CarGuruss recent COVID -19 sentiment study shows that car sales are unlikely to be affected by the pandemic in the long term. 79 % of respondents delay their car purchases as a result of the pandemic. 39 % reported that they would reduce their ride-hailing services consumption or stop using them entirely.

Regional Analysis For Ridesharing Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Ridesharing Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Ridesharing Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

