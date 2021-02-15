Ride Sharing Market 2027: Set to Witness Adamant Growth with Top Key Players: ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Uber Technologies, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd., Lyft, Volkswagen

A new comprehensive research Study is added in Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Ride Sharing Market” study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures. All the data and information gathered in the Ride Sharing report is studied and analysed with the demonstrated tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This Ride Sharing report has several aspects of marketing research and analysis for ABC industry which includes market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings.

Market Analysis: Global Ride Sharing Market

Global Ride Sharing Market was valued at an estimated USD 60.88 billion in 2018; this value is expected to grow to USD 257.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits associated with the adoption of ride sharing, such as reduction in carbon emissions, cost benefits and ease of travel.

Market Definition: Global Ride Sharing Market

Ride sharing can be defined as a facility, which is used to transport the consumers and riders from one place to another. This service is usually availed over the internet in which the consumers book their rides and avail the transportation. It is benefitting to the environment as well as the consumers as it usually involves more than one rider in the same vehicle.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of smartphones and availability of ride-sharing facilities available over the internet

Increased benefits associated with the usage of the facility

Market Restraints:

Variations in standards and regulations in the different regions of the world

High levels of competition present in the form of traditional and conventional transport methods

Segmentation: Global Ride Sharing Market

By Type Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Car Sharing Corporate Car Sharing

By Service Type E-Hailing Car Rental Car Sharing Station-Based Mobility

By Vehicle Type Compressed Natural Gas/Liquefied Petroleum Gas (CNG/LPG)Vehicles Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles Electric Vehicles (EV) Micro-Mobility Vehicles Bike/Bicycle Scooter Others By Data Service Navigation Information Service Payment Service Others By Distance Long Distance Short Distance By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Volkswagen AG and Mobileye announced their intentions to launch a commercialised autonomous ride sharing services in Israel by 2019. In the partnership, Volkswagen will provide Mobileye with a fleet of electric vehicles and Mobileye will be responsible for the installation and maintenance of the self-driving technology.

In September 2018, Aptiv announced the launch of a fleet consisting of 30 autonomous vehicles to be used in the Lyft Inc.’s business operations. This partnership will provide the riders’ option to avail the driver-less ride sharing service of the vehicles equipped with Aptiv’s autonomous driving system.

In December 2017, DENSO CORPORATION announced that they had acquired a significant share in Ridecell Inc. With the help of this acquisition, DENSO has announced their intentions to invest into the ride-sharing business operations.

Competitive Analysis: Global Ride Sharing Market

Global ride sharing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ride sharing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Ride Sharing Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the ride sharing market are ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Uber Technologies Inc., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd., Lyft Inc., Volkswagen AG, Gett, TomTom International BV., Grab, Aptiv, BlaBlaCar, DENSO CORPORATION, Waymo LLC, car2go NA LLC, Mobileye, Maxi Mobility S.L., Taxify OÜ, Ridecell Inc, GoGet Carshare, Careem and Easy Taxi Serviços LTDA.

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Ride Sharing market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Ride Sharing market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Ride Sharing market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

In the end, the Ride Sharing market is analysed for revenue, sales, price, and gross margin. These points are examined for companies, types, applications, and regions.

To summarize, the global Ride Sharing market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.

