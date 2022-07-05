Richest Supermodels in the World – A Guide to the Top 10!!

Have you ever wondered about the net worth of the supermodels walking on the runways? Well, you’ll be surprised to find out that these models earn way more than actors and actresses by just representing the most prestigious fashion houses.

1. Kate Moss

Kate Moss is one of the richest supermodels in the world. She has an estimated net worth of $70 million. Kate Moss began her modeling career at the age of 14 and she has since appeared on the cover of numerous magazines, including Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar. Kate Moss has also done campaigns for some of the biggest fashion brands in the world, including Chanel, Dior, and Calvin Klein.

In addition to her modeling work, Kate Moss has also launched her own clothing line and perfume. She has also written a book and designed a line of jewelry.

2. Miranda Kerr

This Australian model has an estimated net worth of $65 million. Miranda Kerr began her modeling career at the age of 13. She was discovered by a modeling agency while she was at a shopping mall with her mother. Kerr signed with the agency and soon afterward appeared in ads for Guess and Teen Vogue.

Kerr’s career really took off in 2007 when she became a Victoria’s, Secret Angel. She has since appeared in numerous campaigns for the brand and walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show several times. Kerr has also done modeling work for other brands such as Balenciaga, H&M, and Reebok.

In addition to her modeling work, Kerr has also launched her own line of skincare products called Kora Organics. She has also written a self-help book called Treasure Yourself.

3. Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks has an estimated net worth of $90 million. She started her career as a model when she was just 15 years old and quickly became one of the most successful models in the world. In 1997, she became the first African American woman to be featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Tyra has also had a successful career as a television host and producer. She hosted her own talk show, The Tyra Banks Show, for five seasons. In 2015, she created and executive produced the reality TV show America’s Next Top Model. The show ran for 22 seasons and helped to launch the careers of many aspiring models.

In addition to her modeling and television work, Tyra has also launched her own cosmetics line, called Tyra Beauty. This has been a very successful venture for her, and it has helped to increase her net worth even further.

4. Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley has been modeling for over 40 years and appeared on over 500 magazine covers. She has also starred in movies and TV shows and has released her own line of skincare products.

Christie’s net worth is estimated to be around $100 million. She has made her money through her successful modeling career, as well as through endorsements, acting, and her skincare line.

5. Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio is a Brazilian supermodel who has an estimated net worth of $100 million. She is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret and has also appeared in campaigns for brands such as Armani, Ralph Lauren, and Christian Dior.

Ambrosio was born in Erechim, Brazil, in 1981. She began her modeling career at the age of 12 and moved to New York City when she was 17 to pursue modeling full-time. Ambrosio has appeared on the cover of magazines such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle.

In addition to her modeling work, Ambrosio has also launched her own clothing line called Ale by Alessandra. She has also been involved in philanthropic work and has served as a goodwill ambassador for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

6. Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford is one of the richest supermodels in the world. She has an estimated net worth of $200 million. Cindy started her modeling career in the 1980s and quickly became one of the most successful models in the world.

She has also done modeling work for major brands such as Pepsi, Versace, Calvin Klein, Revlon, and Omega.

In addition to her modeling work, Cindy has also had a successful acting career. She has appeared in films such as “Fair Game” and “The Supermodel”.

7. Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima is a Brazilian model that has an estimated net worth of $95 million, making her one of the richest supermodels in the world. She began her modeling career at the age of 15 and has since gone on to walk the runway for some of the biggest fashion brands in the world, including Victoria’s Secret, Prada, and Chanel.

In addition to her modeling career, Andriana Lima also has several endorsement deals. She is the face of Maybelline cosmetics and has also worked with brands such as Puma, Vogue Eyewear, and Balmain.

8. Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell has been modeling since she was just a teenager. She has appeared on the covers of some of the world’s most prestigious fashion magazines, including Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

Naomi has an estimated net worth of $80 million. She has also starred in numerous advertising campaigns for major brands, such as Versace, Chanel, Calvin Klein and Givenchy. In addition to her modeling work, she has also acted in several films and television shows.

9. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum is counted among the richest supermodels in the world, with an estimated net worth of $160 million. Klum began her modeling career at the age of 18 and has also been a Victoria’s, Secret Angel. She currently has her own clothing line called Heidi Klum Intimates.

In addition to her modeling career, Heidi has also appeared on several reality TV shows, including Germany’s Next Top Model and Project Runway. She is currently a judge on America’s Got Talent.

10. Kathy Ireland

Kathy Ireland is a supermodel, actress, and entrepreneur. She has an estimated net worth of $500 million. Kathy began her career as a model in the 1980s. She has appeared on the cover of magazines such as Sports Illustrated and Vogue.

In 1993, she founded her own company, Kathy Ireland Worldwide. The company sells products ranging from clothing to home decor. In addition to her work as a model and businesswoman, Kathy is also an actress. She has appeared in films such as The Real McCoy and Necessary Roughness.

Conclusion

So, that’s all about it!! We hope you have enjoyed the article. In addition to acting and modeling, many supermodels also have lucrative endorsement deals that add to their overall wealth. These ten richest supermodels in the world mentioned above are incredibly successful and have earned their fortunes through hard work and determination.

