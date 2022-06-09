Richest Celebrities In The World – A Guide To The Top 8!!

Ever wondered how wealthy your favorite celebs are? Keep scrolling the page to find the list of the top 8 highest-paying and richest celebrities in the world. These have amassed a fortune through their work in the entertainment industry. Their wealth is derived from a variety of sources, including their careers, investments, and personal properties.

Curious to know more about these stars? Here’s a complete guide that will walk you through the list of the 8 highest-paying celebs in the world. Let the tour begins!!

8 Richest Celebrities in The World

Below are mentioned the list of the 8 richest stars across the globe whose total wealth will surely drop your jaw in awe. Let’s have a look.

1. George Lucus

George Lucas is one of the wealthiest people in the world. His net worth is estimated to be around $10 billion. Lucas is best known for his work in the Star Wars movies. He started out as a screenwriter and then became the producer and director of the movies.

Lucas has also produced several other movies, including Indiana Jones and the Kingdom ofthe Crystal Skull (2008), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), and Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018).

2. Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg is a well-known Hollywood filmmaker with a net worth of $8 billion. His films have been seen by millions of people around the world, and his work has won him numerous awards.

Spielberg’s career started out as a movie director, but he has since branched out into other fields, including television and video games. He has also made significant investments in technology companies, including Apple and Amazon.

3. Kanye West

Kanye West is one of the wealthiest celebrities in the world. His net worth is estimated to be around $6.6 billion. This figure includes his music royalties, real estate holdings, and other assets. Kanye started out as a rapper and has since branched out into clothing, furniture design, and product endorsement.

He has also released several albums of original music. His latest album, “The Life of Pablo,” was released in 2016 and has become one of the most popular albums of all time.

4. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey has a net worth of $3.5 billion. She has made her fortune through her television empire, which includes the Oprah Winfrey Show, The Oprah Winfrey Network, and OWN.

Her show has been on the air for more than 25 years and has helped millions of people achieve their goals. In addition to her television work, she also owns a number of businesses, including Harpo Productions, which produces films and television shows.

5. Jami Gertz

Jami Gertz is one of the richest women in Hollywood. Her net worth is estimated to be around $3 billion. She made her fortune through her acting career, which has included roles in “The Blues Brothers”, “The War of the Worlds”, and “Jurassic Park”.

She is also a prolific businesswoman, owning several restaurants, including The Starfish Room in West Hollywood and The Tadich Grill in New York City.

6. Rihanna

Rihanna has a net worth of $1.7 billion. She is the most successful female artist of all time, with more number-one singles than any other singer. Her earnings come from her music, acting, and fashion ventures.

She has been nominated for many awards, including five Grammy Awards. Rihanna is also a philanthropist, donating money to charity both in her home country of Barbados and in the United States.

7. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s net worth as of 2022 is $1.4 billion, making her one of the richest celebrities in the world. Much of this wealth comes from her successful television career, which has made her one of the most recognizable people on the planet.

She has launched several successful businesses, including the Kim K makeup line and the Kardashian Kollection clothing line. She also owns a stake in the app company KIK, which was recently valued at $2 billion.

8. Jay-Z

Jay Z is one of the richest musicians and rappers in the world. His net worth is estimated to be $1.3 billion. He has earned his wealth through his music career, as well as through investments in businesses such as Roc Nation and Tidal.

Jay Z also has a large personal stake in companies such as Uber and Lyft. He is one of the richest hip-hop stars in the world.

Conclusion

That’s all about the richest celebrities in the world. We hope you have enjoyed reading the article and found it worth your time. All these celebrities have earned such a massive wealth by working hard in the entertainment industry. So, do you like our homework? Feel free to share the guide with your family and friends and stay in touch with us for more updates.

Also Read:

Who is Sheryl Sandberg dating? Here’s the Insider News!!