Richard Gere hospitalized overnight with pneumonia while vacationing with his family in Mexico

Richard Gere was hospitalized in a single day with pneumonia whereas vacationing together with his household close to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico, a supply with data of the state of affairs confirmed to Fox Information Digital on Saturday.

The 73-year-old actor fell sick whereas on a visit this week together with his spouse Alejandra Silva and their kids to have a good time her fortieth birthday, TMZ reported on Saturday.

Previous to leaving for his or her trip, Gere developed a nasty cough that worsened whereas he was in Mexico, in accordance with the outlet.

Richard Gere is recovering after being hospitalized for pneumonia whereas on trip in Mexico.

The “Fairly Girl” star finally checked himself right into a hospital the place he was identified with pneumonia. After staying within the hospital in a single day, Gere was discharged the next day and prescribed antibiotics.

It’s unknown the place Gere’s hospitalization occurred, however he’s presently recovering this weekend whereas nonetheless on trip in Mexico and his situation is enhancing, per TMZ.

Gere’s consultant advised Fox Information Digital that he had no additional remark.

The Golden Globe Award winner and Silva married in 2018 and share son Alexander, 4, and one other son, whom they welcomed in April 2020. Silva talked about that the household had been sick just lately in a publish that she shared to Instagram on Thursday.

The publicist uploaded a photograph through which she was seen strolling on a seashore whereas holding palms with Alexander as her youngest son ran towards the waves forward of them.

“Thanks all for the birthday needs… after virtually 3 weeks of everybody being sick in our household immediately lastly I really feel a lot better! Thanks for all of the love,” she wrote within the caption, including a pink coronary heart emoji.

She continued, “I give all of it again to you #happybirthday #happy40.”

On Saturday, Silva shared a photograph to her Instagram Story through which she and Gere, who was sporting a facemask, have been seen from behind as they walked hand in hand with their youthful son. “Seaside Day,” Silva wrote on the photograph.

Along with his kids with Silva, Gere can also be father to 23-year-old son Homer James, whom he shares together with his ex-wife Carey Lowell.

Gere just lately starred alongside Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon and Emma Roberts within the 2023 romantic comedy “Possibly I Do,” which was launched final month.