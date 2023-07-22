Richard Barancik, Last of the World War II Monuments Men, Dies at 98

Richard Barancik, the final surviving member of the Allied unit referred to as the Monuments Males and Ladies, which throughout and after World Battle II preserved an enormous quantity of European artworks and cultural treasures that had been looted and hidden by Nazi Germany, died on July 14 in Chicago. He was 98.

His loss of life, in a hospital, was confirmed by his daughter Jill Barancik.

Mr. Barancik (pronounced ba-RAN-sick) was one in all 4 members of what was formally known as the Monuments, Effective Arts and Archives Part to obtain the Congressional Gold Medal in 2015 in Washington for his or her “heroic function within the preservation, safety, restitution of monuments, artworks and artifacts of cultural significance.”

On the day of the ceremony, Mr. Barancik instructed The Los Angeles Instances: “The People cared concerning the cultural traditions of Europe. We did every part we might to salvage what the Nazis had executed. It’s the very best we might do.”

An Military non-public firstclass, Mr. Barancik served in England and France — the place he was not on the entrance strains, his daughter stated, and loved the marching, meals and construction of army life — till Germany surrendered. After being deployed to Salzburg, Austria, he volunteered for the Monuments Males serving for 3 months as a driver and guard.