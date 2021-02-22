Rich Communication Services Market Growth Expected at a CAGR of 12.5% Industry Outlook | Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson, Genband, SAP, Mavenir Systems, Huawei

Rich Communication Services Market Comprehensive and Competitive Research Analysis by top organizations are operating in a dynamic set-up, wherein they are required to incorporate unprecedented advances to reap benefits from the latest and upcoming information technologies and industry trends. Major growth factors for the rich communication services rise by Increasing investments on digital marketing across the global verticals, this report analyses in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

The Rich Communication Services Market share is expected to register a CAGR of 12.5 % over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. Text messaging is still the most direct and widely used form of communication. As a result, two-way automated enterprise-to-person text messaging, known as A2P mobile messaging, has become essential for businesses.

Secondary research included the research of the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson, Interop Technologies, Genband, SAP, Mavenir Systems, Huawei Device, Nokia Networks, SAP America, Genband, SAP, SK Telecom, Comverse, Orange

Get Free Sample Report@

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591524/rich-communication-services-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=05

Continuous innovation in Rich Communication Services Market

Innovation plays an important role in driving market growth. In order to maintain stability in a highly competitive market, suppliers should develop new ideas and technologies and keep pace with advanced technologies. The improvement of product technology will improve the product performance of Rich Communication Services and reduce costs. Most manufacturers are constantly launching new products to gain greater market share.

Global Rich Communication Services Market Segmentation:

Segment by Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Segment by Application

Enterprise Users

Consumers

Global Rich Communication Services Market Growth development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analysed in detail.

Browse Complete Research Report@

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591524/rich-communication-services-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=05

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Rich Communication Services Market these regions, from 2019 to 2023 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) and ROW.

Key Market Trends

BFSI to Witness the Highest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– With a huge number of user base, RCS Business Messaging foresees an even larger market size in the forcast period. The speciality of the technology lies in the newness along with existing features of SMS, RCS is a new channel to gain traction in the worldwide market with a notable number of consumers already using its functions.

– RCS can benefit banks to a great extent as it will let them include a horizontally scrollable carousel of up to 10 vertical rich cards, branch locator, suggestive replies, and many more.

– Some important features of the RCS Business Messaging which makes the technology well suited for banks are deep-linking for web-based campaigns and/or emails. It also encompasses features like read recipients, delivery receipts, on-screen event tracking, and customised information of customers on the basis of their responses to a message.

– With the advent of 5G, the global demand for RCS is expected to see exponential growth owing to reduced latency, data, and delivery issues of media content; various telecom operators are expected to offer RCS as part of their 5G services over the coming years.

– Currently, a large share of the active RCS users is limited to the US, South Korea, Japan, Germany, where operators are offering the service, along with these countries Mexico, UK and France are also at the forefront due to an ongoing effort by Google. These demographics are expected to change rapidly with strong 5G support over the coming years.

Inquire for Exclusive Discount@

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591524/rich-communication-services-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/discount?mode=05

– In North America, RCS is gaining traction as the default messaging client, coupled with VoLTE to share the IMS stack that enhances the efficiency of the devices, network, and simplifies the deployment of RCS services.

– North America region is home to one of the highest penetration of smartphones and SMS application users in the world. According to CTIA, in 2019, 99.7% of the US population lives in areas that are covered by 4G LTE; moreover, according to Ericsson, in 2019, number of smartphone subscription in the region stood at 320 million and expected to reach 360 million by 2025.

– In addition to this, 74% of North American mobile subscriptions are expected to be for 5G in 2025 and in 2019 the region boasted 91% LTE penetration. Owing to such adoption rates the region is expected to command significant demand for various smartphone communication applications.

– With vast network of potential user base, various vendors are increasingly offering their RCS in the region. In November 2019, Google rolled out RCS support to android messages users across the US. In addition to this, during the year, four major US carriers Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile joined forces to deliver RCS messaging in the country for android smartphone in 2020.

About MARKET INSIGHTS REPORTS

+1 (704) 266-3234

Mail to: sales@marketinsightsreports.com