Rice Protein Market is Projected to Grow Massively in Near Future |  AIDP, Axiom Foods, Inc., Bioway (Xi’An) Organic Ingredients Co.,Ltd, Golden Grain Group Limited

The major players covered in the global rice protein market reports are: AIDP, Axiom Foods, Inc., Bioway (Xi’An) Organic Ingredients Co.,Ltd, Golden Grain Group Limited, RiceBran Technologies, Nutrition Resource, Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Shafi Gluco Chem, The Green Labs, Top Health Ingredients, Nutribiotic, Z Company, North Coast Naturals, Pure Food, BENEO and Jiangxi Golden Agriculture Biotech.

Global rice protein market expected to reach USD 218.48 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028. Rising need for dietary food, gluten-free, non-GMO and hypoallergenic products has accelerated the growth of the global rice protein market.

The rice protein is derived from white and brown rice by isolating the protein from carbohydrates. The rice protein is abundant in vitamin E, starch, amino acids, ferulic acid, and Sulphur containing amino acids, including cysteine and methionine. It functions as an alternative to soy protein and whey. Consumption of rice protein decreases the blood sugar level and reduces fat storage. The increasing health-conscious among the people raise the demand for the global rice protein market.

Rising needs from nutritional, sports and cosmetic industries are anticipated to lead the global rice protein market. The nutritional demand in the food and beverage sector is likely to impel the development of the global rice market. Rice protein is ample with amino acids and antioxidants that boost up the growth of the global rice protein market. Furthermore, the demand for organic rice protein grows substantially owing to the rich protein that acts as a stimulus in the development of the rice protein market. The lactose intolerance, people, can consume organic rice protein. Since gluten-free, it is expected to supply the growth opportunities in the global rice protein market.

The organic rice protein market is in a developing state. Lack of insight about rice protein among the customers is a protruding factor that may restraint the development of the global rice protein market. Researches on the development of other plant protein are challenges in the growth of the global rice protein market.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product (Rice Protein Isolates, Rice Protein Concentrate and Others),

Form (Organic and Inorganic),

Application (Food and Beverage, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics)

The countries covered in the global rice protein market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa. .

Europe is expected to master the rice protein market in the future due to the rising demand for healthy food option includes gluten-free and lactose-free source of protein in this region. This growth can also impute the high demand from UK, Germany and France.

