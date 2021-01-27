Rice Milk Market Share, Revenue, And Average Worth By Makers Shared In An Exceedingly Latest Analysis Report

The Rice Milk Market report offers the most infallible and accurate data through the 360 degree research methodology. The suggestions that can be acquired with this marketing document do not just match today’s fast-evolving business trends, but also allow companies to capitalize on them. While formulating this market research report, research analyst give 24×7 support to precisely understand the business requirements. Seasoned analysts and competent experts ensure credibility of the market data and provide it in the quickest turnaround time.

The vision and liveliness of an expert team make work swift and help create the best research report. Research analysts leverage their years of experience and expertise to create perfect and error-free market report. The core values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity have been kept at the centre while delivering this report to the client. Few of the major competitors currently working in the rice milk market are Blue Diamond Growers Inc., Earth’s own food company inc., Eden foods inc., Grupo Leche Pascual S.A., Freedom Foods, Living Harvest Foods Inc., Nutriops S.L., Oatlyab AB, SunOpta Foods, Organic ValleyFamily of Farms, Pacific Natural Foods, Panos Brands LLC, Pure Harvest, Sanitarium Health & Well being Company, Streamicks Heritage Foods, Bridge SRL, Hain Celestial Grocery, The WhiteWave Foods Company, Turtle Mountain LLC, Vitasoy Dairy Milk, Kikkoman Corporation.

Global Rice Milk Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.34 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 16.33 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Rice milk has a mild and naturally sweet taste. It has a watery consistency and makes for a great ingredient in smoothies, with cereals and in desserts. Out of all non-dairy milk products, rice milk has the maximun carbohydrates and,almost three times more than almond milk or soy milk.Such factors are contributing in the growth of rice milk market in the economy.

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of product launches and investments by major players

Rapidly growing beverage industry

Market Restraints:

High prices of plant-based beverages as compared to dairy milk

Risk of contamination with arsenic in rice milk

Conducts Overall RICE MILK Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Application (Snacks, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Others),

Form (Powder rice milk, Fluid rice milk),

Source (Organic, Conventional)

The RICE MILK report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December, 2018, Heritage Foods launches its first store in Andhra Pradesh. The heritage has taken the lead in making customers life easy .

In July 2016, Danone, the French dairy giant, acquired White wave Foods in a deal worth USD 10 billion to expand its business in the dairy industry.

