Rice Milk Market Competitive Insights, Production and Demand 2021-2026

The global rice milk Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Rice Milk Market profiled in the report: Vitasoy Australia Products Pty Ltd, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc, Nature’s Choice, Pureharvest Pty ltd, SunOpta Inc., Fine Japan Co. Ltd., among others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Dairy Alternative Food

Increasing dairy alternative food demand and raising awareness of the benefits of rice milk are expected to drive the global rice milk Market. Additionally, rice milk is mild in taste and is naturally sweet in flavor. It has a slightly watery consistency and is great to drink on its own as well as in smoothies, in desserts and with cereals. Of all the non-dairy milk alternatives, rice milk contains the most carbohydrates � around three times as many as almond milk or soy milk. These factors are fuelling the growth of the rice milk Market in the economy.

North America Dominates the Global Market

North America dominates the global rice milk Market as a high percentage of lactose intolerant population is present with an emerging trend for vegan food preferences. Europe is an attractive Market as the shift in consumer preference has been observed in the last few years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant growth during the forecast period owing to the high lactose intolerant population is present also the growing awareness among the consumers concerning the unmatched benefits offered by rice milk like vitamin A, rich source of calcium, and vitamin B is spiraling the growth of the product in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Rice Milk Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Powder rice milk

Fluid rice milk

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

SuperMarket/HyperMarket

Convenience Stores

Food Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Regional Analysis For Rice Milk Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

Rice Milk Market report includes the estimation of Market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the Market size of Rice Milk Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent subMarkets in the overall Market.

Key players in the Market have been identified through secondary research, and their Market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

