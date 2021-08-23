Ricardo Carriço returns to SIC to participate in a series

It’s into the third season of “O Clube”, which has a strong cast.

Last year, after the death of Pedro Lima, Ricardo Carriço was hired by TVI to play the character of “Amar Demais” originally intended for his colleague Gabriel Vilanova.

Now the 57-year-old actor is back with SIC, NiT confirmed with the station’s source. Ricardo Carriço is entering the third season of “O Clube”, a series on the Opto streaming platform. He will play a former soccer star, now a sports manager, who will be involved in the main story.

“O Clube” was one of Opto’s first series and is inspired by the true story of the White Elephant (and the experiences of luxury escorts). The third season has a reinforced cast: Lourenço Ortigão, Jessica Athayde and Maria Dominguez will appear alongside the other actors.

