Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market by Trends, Key Players, Growth, Segmentation, Forecast to 2026

Rheumatoid arthritis is a long-term, progressive and disabling autoimmune disease (as in this condition a person’s immune system mistakes the body’s healthy tissues for foreign invaders). It is also a systemic disease, which means it affects the whole body. It causes inflammation, swelling, and pain in and around the joints and other body organs. It most commonly affects the hands and feet first, but it can occur in any joint. Its major symptoms includes; pain, swelling, and stiffness in more than one joint, symmetrical joint involvement, joint deformity, unsteadiness when walking, a general feeling of being unwell, fever, loss of function and mobility, weight loss, weakness and others. There are several different types of rheumatoid arthritis, some of them are seropositive RA, seronegative RA and JIA (juvenile idiopathic arthritis). It affects adults of any age, although most people are diagnosed between the ages of 40 and 60 and it is two to three times more common among women than men. A diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis is based on the patients’ symptoms, a physical examination and the results of x-rays, scans and blood tests.

Global rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis tests market report is segmented on the basis of type, end-user and region & country level. Based upon type, global rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis tests market is classified into serology tests and monitoring rheumatoid arthritis treatment efficiency tests. The serology tests segment is further categorized into erythrocyte sedimentation rate, anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide, rheumatoid factor, antinuclear antibody, uric acid and others. The monitoring rheumatoid arthritis treatment efficiency tests segment is further categorized into muscle enzyme tests, salicylate level count and creatinine test. Based upon end-user, global rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis tests market is divided into hospitals, diagnostics laboratories and ambulatory surgical centers.

The regions covered in this Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis tests is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Some major key players for Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market are Antibodies Inc., Euro Diagnostica AB, Qiagen NV, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Genway Biotech, Inc., Abbott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others.

Increasing Aging Population Coupled with the Increasing Prevalence of Rheumatoid Arthritis is Expected to Drive the Market Growth.

The major factor driving the growth of global rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis tests market is increasing aging population coupled with the increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis globally. For example; As per National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S.; The number of people with rheumatoid arthritis is projected to increase from 422,309 in 2015 to 579,915 in 2030. Health care costs for rheumatoid arthritis were estimated to be over $550 million in 2015, including $273 million spent on biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs. Health care costs for rheumatoid arthritis are projected to rise to over $755 million by the year 2030.

In addition, increasing cases of obesity and growing cigarette smoking population are also anticipated to drive the growth of global rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis tests market. As Cigarette smoking significantly increases the risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis and obese people significantly have greater chance of developing rheumatoid arthritis than the healthy weight person. For example; the model created by Dr. Finkelstein and his colleagues at Duke and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that the U.S. obesity rate will be at 42% by 2030. Furthermore, increasing awareness about the rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis tests and improving healthcare infrastructure are also supplementing the growth of the market. However, higher costs of these RA diagnostic test kits may hamper the market growth.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market

The global rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis tests market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis tests market within the forecast period attributed to the highly developed healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness in this region. Europe is projected to capture the significant share of global rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis tests market owing to the increasing obese population in this region. For example; The percentage of obese people in the countries of the European Union continues to increase every year. The dynamics of obesity growth in Europe is greater for men than for women (3.09% per year vs. 1.92% per year). With the growth rate remaining at the estimated level, in 2030 there will probably be more obese men (38.1%) than women (32.7%) in Poland, and in Europe likewise – 36.6% and 32.0%, respectively. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth in global rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis tests market owing to the increasing research and development for new and more effective treatments and increasing cases of autoimmune diseases in this region.

Market Segmentation:-

By Type:

Serology Tests Erythrocyte Sedimentation rate Anti-Cyclic Citrullinated Peptide Rheumatoid Factor Antinuclear Antibody Uric Acid Others

Monitoring Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Efficiency Tests Muscle Enzyme Tests Salicylate Level Count Creatinine Test



By End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Regional & Country Level:

North America, U.S.,Mexico, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Continued….

