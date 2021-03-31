Rheology Modifiers Market Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

Rising demand for rheology modifiers from the paints & coatings industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global rheology modifiers market is projected to be valued at USD 9,292.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Application of rheology modifiers in oil-based muds offers low shear rates with high viscosity that are beneficial during the drilling of horizontal and high-angle wells and are essential in avoiding sagging and settling of the weighting material.

Key Highlights of Report

The use of rheology modifiers in the food & beverage industry is rising substantially. Several food formulations, such as salad dressings, sauce toppings, soups, bakery products, gravies, and various other packaged products, use rheology modifiers as additives to obtain the desired thickness and taste.

The rheology modifiers market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at the most rapid rate from 2020 to 2027. Increasing expenditure on building and construction activities and growth of the automotive industry are driving the market in the region.

Key market participants include The Dow Chemical Company, Lubrizol Corporation, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Arkema SA, Croda International PLC, Akzo Nobel NV, Elementis PLC, Cargill Inc., BASF SE, and Clariant AG

Emergen Research has segmented the global rheology modifiers market in terms of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Organic Inorganic

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Online Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Paints & Coatings Adhesives & Sealants Cosmetics & Personal Care Inks Pharmaceuticals Building & Construction Oil & Gas Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Rheology Modifiers market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Rheology Modifiers industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Rheology Modifiers market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

