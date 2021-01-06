Rheology Modifiers Market Is Expected To Register A Steady CAGR Of 3.82% In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2027 | Top Companies- Altana; Nouryon; Ashland; Arkema; Cargill

Global rheology modifiers market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.82% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data from the base year of 2019 and the historic year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid rise in construction activities taking place worldwide coupled with rising demand from paints & coatings applications.

Global Rheology Modifiers Market Scope and Market Size

The rheology modifiers market is segmented based on type, nature, distribution channel and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the rheology modifiers market is segmented into waterborne and solventborne.

On the basis of nature, the rheology modifiers market is segmented into organic and inorganic.

On the basis of distribution channel, the rheology modifiers market is segmented into direct sales/B2B, distributor/third-party distributor/agent/trader, e-commerce and others.

On the basis of application, the rheology modifiers market is segmented into paints & coatings, inks, personal care and cosmetics, adhesives & sealants, textiles, home care, pharmaceuticals, construction, pulp & paper and others.

Rheology Modifiers Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Rheology Modifiers Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Rheology Modifiers manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels: Altana; Nouryon; Ashland; Arkema; Cargill, Incorporated; BASF SE; Croda International Plc; Clariant; Dow; Eastman Chemical Company; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; ELEMENTIS PLC; Evonik Industries AG; The Euclid Chemical Company; The Lubrizol Corporation; Mallard Creek Polymers; SNF Holding Company; Huaxia Chemicals Group; Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd.; SAN NOPCO LIMITED; Diransa; Hangzhou Jingyi Chemical Co.,Ltd.; MÜNZING Corporation; Brenntag Specialties, Inc.; PPG Industries, Inc. among others.

