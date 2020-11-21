Rheology Modifiers Market Is Expected To Register A Steady CAGR Of 3.82% In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2027 | Leading Players- Altana; Nouryon; Ashland; Arkema; Cargill

Summary of the Report

Global rheology modifiers market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.82% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data from the base year of 2019 and the historic year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid rise in construction activities taking place worldwide coupled with rising demand from paints & coatings applications.

Major Key Players of the Rheology Modifiers Market

Altana Nouryon Ashland Arkema Cargill, Incorporated BASF SE Croda International Plc Clariant Dow Eastman Chemical Company DuPont de Nemours, ELEMENTIS PLC Evonik Industries AG The Euclid Chemical Company The Lubrizol Corporation Mallard Creek Polymers SNF Holding Company Huaxia Chemicals Group Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd. SAN NOPCO LIMITED Diransa Hangzhou Jingyi Chemical Co.,Ltd. MÜNZING Corporation Brenntag Specialties, PPG Industries, among others.

Market Overview, Key Trends Market Dynamics

Market Definition: Global Rheology Modifiers Market

Rheological modifiers are chemical compounds designed to transform the characteristics of the products they are applied in, such as paints, coatings, inks, cosmetics, and various other industrial and consumer goods. These compounds provide better viscosity, enhance the characteristics of the product, as well as greater emulsion features.

Market Drivers:

High demand for cosmetics and personal care products which has been a result of increased disposable income is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increased consumption from adhesives & sealant products is also expected to foster growth in the market

Growth of the pharmaceuticals industry is also expected to augment growth in the market

Growing preference for adoption of biological rheology modifier is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Vulnerable nature of crude oil and natural gas cost is expected to restrict its adoption rate

Slower consumption of printing inks and the overall printing industry due to a surge in digitalization is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Ashland announced the launch of a new non-ionic synthetic associative thickener. The product termed as “Aquaflow™ NMS-460E” is a solvent-free, tin-free and APEO-free rheology modifier. The product is designed to provide highest levels of viscosity, shear and excellent features for brushing and rolling uses in wood coatings and decorative paints. The product has been designed to provide low VOC-formulations while providing greater flow and levelling characteristics to their applications

In February 2017, ELEMENTIS PLC announced that they had acquired SummitReheis for approximately USD 360 million. With the integration of the combined businesses, ELEMENTIS PLC will be able to extend their existing personal care chemicals business. The acquisition will also result in market growth by extending their consumer base and geographical share of ELEMENTIS

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Rheology Modifiers Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Rheology Modifiers Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Rheology Modifiers Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the Rheology Modifiers Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

