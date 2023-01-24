Rheinmetall ‘ready to send 139 Leopard tanks’ to Ukrainian army

Tank Leopard 2

Learn additionally: Why we want Leopard 2A5 tanks

Particularly, the enterprise is able to ship 29 Leopard 2A4 tanks supposed for a “chain swap” in April-Might this 12 months. Below the “chain swap” deal, Germany would provide Leopard tanks to international locations that handed over their outdated Soviet-designed tanks to Ukraine.

The German protection firm mentioned it might take nearly a 12 months to restore 22 extra Leopards of the identical kind, they usually may very well be handed over solely in late 2023 or early 2024.

Rheinmetall additionally mentioned that it may switch one other 88 older Leopards, however their situation is presently unknown.

On the “Ramstein format” summit on Jan. 20, Ukraine’s army allies did not agree to provide Leopards to Ukraine, with the German authorities particularly foot-dragging on taking a call.

A few of Ukraine’s accomplice states have expressed their readiness to offer Ukraine with German-made Leopard tanks, however are ready for Berlin’s permission to re-export them tanks.

On Jan. 23, German authorities spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit mentioned that Berlin continues to debate the potential for transferring major battle tanks to Ukraine, however has to keep in mind the opinions of the German public.

Learn the unique article on The New Voice of Ukraine