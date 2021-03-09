Rhamnolipids Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Rhamnolipids market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Rhamnolipids market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Rhamnolipids investments from 2021 till 2026.

Evonik, BASF Care Chemicals, Jeneil Biosurfactant, Kaneka, among others.

The rhamnolipids market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The major factor driving the market studied is the growing demand for rhamnolipids from surfactants. On the flip side, the high manufacturing cost of rhamnolipids and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.

– The growing demand for bio-surfactants in the oil and gas sector is forecasted to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

– Rhamnolipids from surfactant application is expected to dominate the market studied over the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Growing Demand for Rhamnolipids from Surfactants

– Rhamnolipids are a class of glycolipid delivered by Pseudomonas aeruginosa, among different life forms, habitually referred to as the best described of the bacterial surfactants.

– Rhamnolipids can be widely applied to many industrial fields such as petroleum, bioremediation, agriculture, cosmetics, food processing, and pharmaceuticals because of their excellent surface activities and biological activities.

– Additionally, rhamnolipids can be used in manufacturing fine chemicals and surface coatings, as food additives, and as biological control agents.

– The rapid growth of agricultural chemicals due to the growing population and declining arable land, to feed the resultant population, is further expected to push the demand for rhamnolipids made bio-surfactants in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for rhamnolipids during the forecast period. The rising demand of rhamnolipids from surfactants and growing applications in the oil and gas sector in developing countries like China, Japan, and India is expected to drive the demand for rhamnolipids in this region.

– The largest producers of rhamnolipids are located in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in the production of penoxsulam are Evonik Industries AG, Jeneil Jeneil, GlycoSurf, LLC, AGAE Technologies, LLC, and Biotensidon GmbH among others.

– China was the largest consumer of biosurfactants and the country is likely to continue its dominance over the coming years.

– India is one of the largest producers of surfactant-made soaps in the world. The per capita consumption of toilet/bathing soap in the country is around 800 grams.

– Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market for rhamnolipids in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow significantly during the study period.

