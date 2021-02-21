RFID Tag Antenna Market to Witness Rise in Revenues during the forecast Period 2020 – 2026: Neotech AMT GmbH (Germany), Texas Instrument Inc (US), GSI Technologies (US), Thales S.A. (Fr), nScrypt Inc (US), Optomec Inc (US), Cobham Plc (UK), Mars Antennas & RF System (US), Optisys Inc (US), Shure Inc (US)

The constantly developing nature of the RFID Tag Antenna industry addresses a purposeful effort to understand the changing needs of customers with the advent of lifestyle change. However, the increasing consumer demands, preferences, and changing tastes are key elements for which the RFID Tag Antenna industry is looking for constant innovation in the development of packaging and production. Our research report gives you the opportunity to keep up-to-date on the industry’s changing dynamics.

Scope of the Market is Defined: –

The RFID Tag Antenna market is segmented on the basis of Companies, type, application, form, and region. The type comprises the basic RFID Tag Antenna industry and all types of RFID Tag Antennas that are covered by this report. Based on the application, there are several users who use these products as raw materials to produce their final product.

Companies covered in this report are Neotech AMT GmbH (Germany), Texas Instrument Inc (US), GSI Technologies (US), Thales S.A. (Fr), nScrypt Inc (US), Optomec Inc (US), Cobham Plc (UK), Mars Antennas & RF System (US), Optisys Inc (US), Shure Inc (US)

Major Types,

By Wire Material

Copper Antenna

Aluminum Antenna

Ceramic Antenna

Major Applications,

Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Market evolution impacting the industry growth

In addition, the RFID Tag Antenna market report analyses each and every trend that dominates the market. The report looks at the growing possibilities leading to market growth over the forecast period. The factors that stimulate or hamper market growth were also analyzed.

To summarize, the RFID Tag Antenna Market Report is a collaborative effort to help readers obtain systematic information based on primary and secondary research. The report is ready to gain insight based on market dynamics, recent developments, statistics and fluctuations, and the underlying strengths of this industry.

Table of Contents

Global RFID Tag Antenna Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 RFID Tag Antenna Market Outlook, By Wire Material

1.1.2 Copper Antenna -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Aluminum Antenna -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Ceramic Antenna -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global RFID Tag Antenna Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China RFID Tag Antenna Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading RFID Tag Antenna Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China RFID Tag Antenna Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU RFID Tag Antenna Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading RFID Tag Antenna Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU RFID Tag Antenna Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA RFID Tag Antenna Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading RFID Tag Antenna Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA RFID Tag Antenna Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan RFID Tag Antenna Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading RFID Tag Antenna Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan RFID Tag Antenna Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India RFID Tag Antenna Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading RFID Tag Antenna Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India RFID Tag Antenna Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia RFID Tag Antenna Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading RFID Tag Antenna Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia RFID Tag Antenna Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America RFID Tag Antenna Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading RFID Tag Antenna Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America RFID Tag Antenna Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 RFID Tag Antenna Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on RFID Tag Antenna Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global RFID Tag Antenna Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global RFID Tag Antenna Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 RFID Tag Antenna Competitive Analysis

6.1 Neotech AMT GmbH (Germany)

6.1.1 Neotech AMT GmbH (Germany) Company Profiles

6.1.2 Neotech AMT GmbH (Germany) Product Introduction

6.1.3 Neotech AMT GmbH (Germany) RFID Tag Antenna Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Texas Instrument Inc (US)

6.2.1 Texas Instrument Inc (US) Company Profiles

6.2.2 Texas Instrument Inc (US) Product Introduction

6.2.3 Texas Instrument Inc (US) RFID Tag Antenna Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 GSI Technologies (US)

6.3.1 GSI Technologies (US) Company Profiles

6.3.2 GSI Technologies (US) Product Introduction

6.3.3 GSI Technologies (US) RFID Tag Antenna Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Thales S.A. (Fr)

6.4.1 Thales S.A. (Fr) Company Profiles

6.4.2 Thales S.A. (Fr) Product Introduction

6.4.3 Thales S.A. (Fr) RFID Tag Antenna Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 nScrypt Inc (US)

6.5.1 nScrypt Inc (US) Company Profiles

6.5.2 nScrypt Inc (US) Product Introduction

6.5.3 nScrypt Inc (US) RFID Tag Antenna Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Optomec Inc (US)

6.6.1 Optomec Inc (US) Company Profiles

6.6.2 Optomec Inc (US) Product Introduction

6.6.3 Optomec Inc (US) RFID Tag Antenna Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Cobham Plc (UK)

6.7.1 Cobham Plc (UK) Company Profiles

6.7.2 Cobham Plc (UK) Product Introduction

6.7.3 Cobham Plc (UK) RFID Tag Antenna Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Mars Antennas & RF System (US)

6.8.1 Mars Antennas & RF System (US) Company Profiles

6.8.2 Mars Antennas & RF System (US) Product Introduction

6.8.3 Mars Antennas & RF System (US) RFID Tag Antenna Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Optisys Inc (US)

6.9.1 Optisys Inc (US) Company Profiles

6.9.2 Optisys Inc (US) Product Introduction

6.9.3 Optisys Inc (US) RFID Tag Antenna Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Shure Inc (US)

6.10.1 Shure Inc (US) Company Profiles

6.10.2 Shure Inc (US) Product Introduction

6.10.3 Shure Inc (US) RFID Tag Antenna Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7 Conclusion

