RFID Reader Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Factors, Key Players, And Regional Forecast 2026 Research Report

The global RFID reader market generated $8.87 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $22.46 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenario.

Rise in demand for RFID readers to track inventory & equipment and high sensing capability that operates from greater distance even in harsh environments drive the growth of the global RFID reader market. However, high manufacturing cost hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in penetration of RFID sensors in various applications such as retail, healthcare, and education create new opportunities in the coming years.

The key players profiled in the report are Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Vitaran Electronics, SMARTRAC, ELA Innovation, Balluff Inc., AB&R (American Barcode and RFID), VisuaScan Inc., Imprint Enterprises, Coridian Technologies, Inc., AbeTech Corporate, and Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.

RFID reader market Research Report provides an overview of the industry based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2021-2027). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly.

Due to the global pandemic all over the world, the medical devices manufacturers are majorly focusing on research and development of new products.

However, due to the precautionary measures taken by governments in various regions, the supply chain has been hampered. Which may result in shortage of products in certain locations.

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global RFID reader market. Key segments analyzed in the research product, frequency band, type, application, industry vertical and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.

The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

The type segment is estimated to generate the highest revenue in the global RFID sensor market in 2017.

By type, the passive segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2017.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2017, North America contributed the highest market share, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

