RFID Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027
Global RFID Market research report is a complete overview of the market that spans various aspects such as product definition, customary vendor landscape, and market segmentation based on various parameters such as type of product, its components, type of management and geography. The report has wide-ranging and comprehensive market insights which are based on business intelligence. The RFID Market report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
Global RFID market is to register a healthy CAGR of 11.72% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to deployment of RFID in production facilities, safety & authentication implementation and increase government policies.
Market Drivers:
- Enhanced deployment of RFID in production facilities to increase productivity is contributing to the growth of the market
- Enhanced using of safety & authentication implementation is boosting the growth of the market
- Increase government policies is propelling the growth of the market
- Heavy implementation of RFID technologies in the retail sector is driving the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Elevated setup expenses for the RFID system is hindering the growth of the market
- Compatibility of latest device with old device is restricting the growth of the market
RFID Market Scope and Segmentation:
By Products
- Tags
- Readers
- Software
By Tags
- Wafer Size
- 200mm
- 300mm
- Others
- Tag Type
- Passive RFID
- Active RFID
- Frequency
- Low Frequency
- High Frequency
- Ultra-High Frequency
- Active Ultra-High Frequency
- Application
- Agriculture
- Animal Tracking
- Farm Automation
- Food Traceability
- Cold Chain
- Others
- Commercial Advertising
- Industrial Material Management
- IT Asset Tracking
- Kiosk
- Laundry
- Jewelry Tracking
- Others
- Transportation
- Car Clickers
- Road Tolling
- Automotive Ignition Systems
- Intelligent Transportation System
- Parking Management
- Others
- Healthcare
- Laboratory Management
- Patients Management
- Waste Management
- Drugs Management
- Equipment Management
- Other
- Logistic and Supply Chain
- Postal and Courier
- Asset Tracking
- Freight Tracking System
- Container Tracking
- Others
- Aerospace
- Baggage Tracking
- Flyable Parts Tracking
- Materials Management
- Lifetime Traceability
- MRO
- Others
- Defense
- Border Security
- Weapon Movement Tracking
- Soldier Movement Tracking
- Others
- Retail
- Apparel
- Jewelry
- Others
- Security and Access Control
- Access Control
- Counterfeiting and Theft Control/Prevention
- Passport
- Others
- Sports
- Agriculture
- Form Factor
- Button
- Card
- Implants
- Key Fob
- Label
- Paper Tickets
- Wristband
- Others
- Screw
- Tie Wrap
- Boltable
- Shackle
- Cinch
- Sling
- Embeddable
- Eyelet
- Push
By Material
- Plastic
- Paper
- Metal
- Glass
- Others
- Rubber
- Ceramic
- Silicon
By End User
- Industrial
- Transportation
- Retail
- Consumer Package Goods
- Healthcare
- Education
- Others
RFID Market Country Level Analysis
- North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)
- Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)
For detailed insights on Global RFID Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.
Leading Companies Operating in the RFID Market Includes:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global RFID Market are Honeywell International Inc, HID Global Corporation, Impinj, Inc, IBM Corporation, Invengo Technology Pte Ltd, NXP Semiconductors, Protrac iD, ACTATEK (UK) Ltd, Alien Technology, LLC, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Brady Worldwide, Inc, BT, Checkpoint Systems, Inc, Confidex Ltd, Datalogic SpA, RFID, INC, Siemens, Smartrac NV, TagMaster amongst others.
Key Pointers Covered in RFID Market Trends and Forecast
- Market Size
- Market Standards and Changes
- Market Trials in Different Regions
- Market Requirements in Different Regions
- Market Shares in Different Regions
- Recent Developments for Market Competitors
- Recent Market Value for Different regions
- Sales Data for Market Competitors
- Market Key Vendors and Disruptors Study
The RFID Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:
- Historical and future projections of the RFID Market
- Categorization of the RFID Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments
- Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions
- Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, RFID Market share, and major countries
- Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different RFID Market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
