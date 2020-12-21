RFID in Healthcare Market To Observe Exponential Growth By 2020-2027| AAID Security Solutions, Motorola Mobility, NewAge Industries

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) uses radio waves to read and capture information stored on a tag attached to an object. The tag can be read from several feet distance and it does not need to be in direct line-of-sight of the reader. RFID technology is used in patient safety, supply chain applications, and in quality assurance applications. The technology can be deployed in hospitals and clinics to improve patient flow, reduce medial errors, improve asset utilization rates, and manage inventories & implants, among others.

Improvement of inventory management in hospitals, pharmacies, & biotechnology companies, low-cost and high efficiency of the RFID systems, patient safety by healthcare providers, and adoption of automated process in hospitals & pharmacies is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, government policies to refine tracking system for medical devices and biological products is expected to provide opportunity for the growth of RFID in Healthcare market during the forecast period.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

3M, Hitachi, Ltd., NewAge Industries, Inc., AAID Security Solutions, Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, IBM, Siemens AG, ACC Systems Incorporated, BearingPoint, and AMERICAN RFID SOLUTIONS, LLC.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘RFID in Healthcare Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The RFID in healthcare market is segmented based on product as, tags, readers, printers, and software. On the basis of application the RFID in Healthcare market is segmented into monitoring and tracking. Based on the end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the In RFID in Healthcare industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2020 – 2027, the forecast is for the period 2020 – 2027 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

Report Scope:

This report is a business analysis that examines market trends for RFID in Healthcare. The report includes sections on the following topics

Current prevalence of RFID in Healthcare, trend analysis and factors influencing future incidence.

Market analysis by treatment type, including annual incidence and trend analysis.

Risk factors and other drivers that may impact the future incidence of RFID in Healthcare.

Review of the major market opportunities by identifying specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.

Market share and information on key market players.

Analysis and forecast of the revenues for RFID in Healthcare for the global market, major market subsegments subdivided by geographic region and further, by selected country.

Detailed review of the current products, their indications for all identified market segments.

Profile of the individual market subsegments within the major market segments analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market subsegments

Report Includes:

Detailed overview of the RFID in Healthcare and corresponding global markets

Country specific data and analysis for France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, India, China, Japan, United States, Canada, Middle East and Africa

Evaluation of market dynamics with a focus on increasing prevalence of RFID in Healthcare cases, technological advancements

A look into regulatory environment, new products launces and technological advancements, and current strategies within the market

Continued..

