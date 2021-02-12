RF Test Equipment Market 2021 Competitive Insights- Keysight Technologies, Viavi Solutions, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Global RF Test Equipment Market 2021-2026 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global RF Test Equipment market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the RF Test Equipment market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The RF Test Equipment market registered a CAGR of 5.32% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The Global RF Test Equipment market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Keysight Technologies, Inc, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Viavi Solutions, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Teradyne Inc., Cobham PLC, Gigatronics Inc., Anritsu Corporation, TESSCO Technologies, Inc. among others.

Key Developments:

– June 2019 – Anritsu Company introduces a 43.5 GHz frequency option for its 2- and 4-port ShockLine MS46122B, MS46322B, MS46522B, MS46524B vector network analyzers (VNAs) with guaranteed specifications using Anritsus Extended-KTM type connectors and components. The ShockLine family becomes the first VNA to support specified 43.5 GHz functionality in a K-connector environment, creating distinct cost-of-test and time-to-market advantages in high-frequency applications, including 5G, satellite, and signal integrity.

– January 2019 – Teradyne, Inc. and the shareholders of Lemsys SA(Lemsys) announced the acquisition of privately held Lemsys of Geneva, Switzerland. The company will remain in Geneva with current management and staffing. Lemsys is a leading global provider of test equipment for the high power semiconductor industry, serving the emerging and growing power discrete device and module market aligned to electric vehicles, wind and solar power generation, and high power industrial applications.

Scope of the Report:

Radiofrequency (RF) test equipment is used to compute signals at a higher frequency range than that supported by any other general test equipment. Along with standard measurement functionality, they also have specialized functions to determine the characteristics of an RF signal (radio waves transmitted within the frequency range of 3 hertz to 300 megahertz). Presently, the RF test equipment market is mainly driven by increasing communication applications of RF such as cellular, radio telecommunication, broadband, satellite, radar, and navigation.

– Upgrading the transport network includes the cost of equipment and services and requires at least 30% of the overall project cost. This high cost is mainly due to the high price of equipment for the optical transport-based network. The growing LTE adoption in Asia-Pacific is also driving the studied market growth. Operators in the region added 656 million new LTE subscriptions in the twelve months to the end of Q1 2018, representing a 46% growth rate. The Asia-Pacific now accounts for 65% of all LTE subscriptions worldwide.

Key Market Trends:

The Growing Demand for RF Enabled Consumer Electronics have also been Promoting the Growth of the RF Enabled Components.

– The rising demand for internet connections and RF-enabled consumer electronics, such as laptops, mobile phones, tablets, microwave ovens, and televisions among others have also been encouraging the growth of the RF-enabled components. This, in turn, has been further strengthening the growth of RF testing equipment.

– Huge adoption rates of smartphones and other modules have exceedingly increased data traffic. Data traffic and the number of the data centers are expanding due to the surging bandwidth consumption for a broad variety of applications and services resulting in increased data handling.

– Mobile operators are continuously upgrading the quality of their services by monitoring and controlling the output power transmitted and analyzing interpreting them with the help of excellent sources. With LTE-A standard becoming a norm, sufficing consumers demand, ensuring greater coverage and providing quality services is the prime focus of firms in this sector.

