RF Power Semiconductor Market 2021 Global Outlook- Aethercomm Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Cree Inc., M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Blockchain in Manufacturing market in its latest report titled, “RF Power Semiconductor Market- Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The RF power semiconductor market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.25%, during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the report before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592405/rf-power-semiconductor-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=133

Top Leading Companies of Global RF Power Semiconductor Market are Aethercomm Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Cree Inc., M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, STMicroelectronics NV, Toshiba Corporation and others.

Industry News and updates:

– June 2019 – NXP Semiconductors N.V. unveiled one of the industry’s most integrated portfolio of RF solutions for 5G cellular infrastructure, industrial and commercial markets. Building on its strong legacy, disruptive R&D, world-class manufacturing and global presence, NXP’s comprehensive suite of solutions exceed today’s 5G RF power amplification demands for base stations–from MIMO to massive MIMO based active antenna systems for cellular and Millimeter Wave (mmWave) spectrum bands.

– May 2019 – As part of its long-term growth strategy, Cree, Inc. announced it will invest up to USD 1 billion in the expansion of its silicon carbide capacity with the development of a state-of-the-art, automated 200mm silicon carbide fabrication facility and a materials mega factory at its U.S. campus headquarters in Durham, N.C. It marked the company’s largest investment to date in fueling its Wolfspeed silicon carbide and GaN on silicon carbide business. Upon completion in 2024, the facilities will substantially increase the company’s silicon carbide materials capability and wafer fabrication capacity, allowing wide bandgap semiconductor solutions that enable the dramatic technology shifts underway within the automotive, communications infrastructure and industrial markets.

Key Market Trends

Aerospace and Defense Sector to Offer Potential Growth Opportunities

– The modernization of defense equipment has led to the requirement for high-power semiconductor devices, such as GaN RF and LDMOS devices. ICs used in radar boards incorporate GaN that enables efficient navigation, facilitate collision avoidance, and enable real-time air traffic control.

– RF power amplifiers used in the radar systems are low on power and performance. The bandwidth performance and efficiency of RF power devices are substantially higher and thus, are used in the radars deliver higher performance in terms of power and radar range. This reduces the number of radar systems required to monitor the same perimeter, thereby cutting cost. Thus, the demand for RF power devices is set to grow in the defense sector during the forecast period.

– Moreover, rising focus of the Europe Space Agency (ESA) on the increased usage of GaN across space projects and the use of GaN-based transistors in the military and defense sectors will help the RF power market to gain traction over the forecast period.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

-The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592405/rf-power-semiconductor-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=133

This Blockchain in Manufacturing Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082592405?mode=su?mode=133

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.