RF over Glass: How Leading Players Are Decoding The Impact Of Coronavirus On RF over Glass Industry?
RF over GlassRFoG is a type of passive optical networking that proposes to transport RF signals that are now transported over copper (principally over hybrid fiber and coax cable), over a Passive Optical Network.
In the forward direction RFoG is either a stand-alone Point to Multi-Point system or an optical overlay for existing Passive Optical Network (PON) such as Gigabyte Passive Optical Network (GPON). Reverse RF support is provided by transporting the upstream or return path into on a separate return path or wavelength.
As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
Facing today's competition from incumbent operators there is no better way for cable TV network operators than optical fibers for fast broadband connection. An important milestone is radio frequency over glass (RFoG) which allows cable TV network operators to adhere to the well-known and popular DOCSIS broadcasting method while at the same time fiber can be used instead of coaxial cable to access subscribers.
The industry is relatively concentration, the key brand include Arris , Cisco Systems, Alloptic (CTDI), Adtran, WISI, Bktel, Teleste, Lootom, Enablence and so on. Among them, Arris is the leader.
The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.
Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
The RF over Glass Industry Report indicates that the global market size of RF over Glass was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’RF over Glass Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by RF over Glass market majors.
This survey takes into account the value of RF over Glass generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Arris, Cisco Systems, Alloptic (CTDI), Adtran, WISI, Bktel, Teleste, Lootom, Enablence,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Hardware, Service,
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Industrial, Research,
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market RF over Glass, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
The RF over Glass market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data RF over Glass from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the RF over Glass market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
1 Study Coverage
1.1 RF over Glass Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global RF over Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Hardware
1.2.3 Service
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global RF over Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Research
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global RF over Glass Production
2.1 Global RF over Glass Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global RF over Glass Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global RF over Glass Production by Region
2.3.1 Global RF over Glass Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global RF over Glass Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global RF over Glass Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global RF over Glass Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global RF over Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global RF over Glass Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top RF over Glass Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top RF over Glass Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top RF over Glass Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top RF over Glass Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top RF over Glass Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top RF over Glass Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global RF over Glass Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top RF over Glass Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top RF over Glass Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global RF over Glass Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top RF over Glass Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top RF over Glass Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by RF over Glass Sales in 2020
4.3 Global RF over Glass Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top RF over Glass Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top RF over Glass Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by RF over Glass Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global RF over Glass Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global RF over Glass Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global RF over Glass Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global RF over Glass Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global RF over Glass Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global RF over Glass Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global RF over Glass Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global RF over Glass Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global RF over Glass Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global RF over Glass Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global RF over Glass Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global RF over Glass Price by Type
5.3.1 Global RF over Glass Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global RF over Glass Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global RF over Glass Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global RF over Glass Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global RF over Glass Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global RF over Glass Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global RF over Glass Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global RF over Glass Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global RF over Glass Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global RF over Glass Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global RF over Glass Price by Application
6.3.1 Global RF over Glass Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global RF over Glass Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America RF over Glass Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America RF over Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America RF over Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America RF over Glass Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America RF over Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America RF over Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America RF over Glass Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America RF over Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America RF over Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe RF over Glass Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe RF over Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe RF over Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe RF over Glass Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe RF over Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe RF over Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe RF over Glass Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe RF over Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe RF over Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific RF over Glass Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific RF over Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific RF over Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific RF over Glass Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific RF over Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific RF over Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific RF over Glass Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific RF over Glass Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific RF over Glass Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America RF over Glass Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America RF over Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America RF over Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America RF over Glass Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America RF over Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America RF over Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America RF over Glass Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America RF over Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America RF over Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa RF over Glass Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa RF over Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa RF over Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa RF over Glass Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa RF over Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa RF over Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa RF over Glass Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa RF over Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa RF over Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Arris
12.1.1 Arris Corporation Information
12.1.2 Arris Overview
12.1.3 Arris RF over Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Arris RF over Glass Product Description
12.1.5 Arris Related Developments
12.2 Cisco Systems
12.2.1 Cisco Systems Corporation Information
12.2.2 Cisco Systems Overview
12.2.3 Cisco Systems RF over Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Cisco Systems RF over Glass Product Description
12.2.5 Cisco Systems Related Developments
12.3 Alloptic (CTDI)
12.3.1 Alloptic (CTDI) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Alloptic (CTDI) Overview
12.3.3 Alloptic (CTDI) RF over Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Alloptic (CTDI) RF over Glass Product Description
12.3.5 Alloptic (CTDI) Related Developments
12.4 Adtran
12.4.1 Adtran Corporation Information
12.4.2 Adtran Overview
12.4.3 Adtran RF over Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Adtran RF over Glass Product Description
12.4.5 Adtran Related Developments
12.5 WISI
12.5.1 WISI Corporation Information
12.5.2 WISI Overview
12.5.3 WISI RF over Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 WISI RF over Glass Product Description
12.5.5 WISI Related Developments
12.6 Bktel
12.6.1 Bktel Corporation Information
12.6.2 Bktel Overview
12.6.3 Bktel RF over Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Bktel RF over Glass Product Description
12.6.5 Bktel Related Developments
12.7 Teleste
12.7.1 Teleste Corporation Information
12.7.2 Teleste Overview
12.7.3 Teleste RF over Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Teleste RF over Glass Product Description
12.7.5 Teleste Related Developments
12.8 Lootom
12.8.1 Lootom Corporation Information
12.8.2 Lootom Overview
12.8.3 Lootom RF over Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Lootom RF over Glass Product Description
12.8.5 Lootom Related Developments
12.9 Enablence
12.9.1 Enablence Corporation Information
12.9.2 Enablence Overview
12.9.3 Enablence RF over Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Enablence RF over Glass Product Description
12.9.5 Enablence Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 RF over Glass Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 RF over Glass Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 RF over Glass Production Mode & Process
13.4 RF over Glass Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 RF over Glass Sales Channels
13.4.2 RF over Glass Distributors
13.5 RF over Glass Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 RF over Glass Industry Trends
14.2 RF over Glass Market Drivers
14.3 RF over Glass Market Challenges
14.4 RF over Glass Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global RF over Glass Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
