RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride) Market Latest Trends and Growing Business Opportunities to 2026

The RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride) market intelligence report considers the regional segmentations such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The market data across the geographies helps to analyze the regional market share, size and trend, product demands, growth opportunities and challenges of RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride) Market to the country level.

The RF GaN Market was valued at USD 665.81 million in 2020, and it is projected to be worth USD 3,057.397 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.58% during the period of 2020-2026.

Competitive Landscape

The competetive rivalry among the players in the RF GaN market is high owing to the presence of some key players such as Raytheon Technologies, STM microelectronics, amongst others. Their ability to continually innovate their offerings has allowed them to gain competitive advantage other players. Through research & development, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions these players have been able to gain a strong foothold in the maret.

– July 2020 – Mitsubishi Electric Corporation developed a new technology to realize a gallium nitride (GaN) power amplifier module for 5G base-stations that offers a combination of compact (6mm by 10mm) footprint and extra-high power-efficiency, the latter exceeding an unprecedented rating of 43%. The module, which uses a minimum number of chip components in the matching circuit to control high-quality signal output, is expected to help realize 5G base-stations that are widely deployable and highly power efficient.

– March 2020 – STMicroelectronics NV announced an agreement to acquire a majority stake in French Gallium Nitride (GaN) innovator Exagan. Exagan’s expertise in epitaxy, product development and application know-how will broaden and accelerate ST’s power GaN roadmap and business for automotive, industrial and consumer applications. Exagan will continue to execute its product roadmap and be supported by ST to deploy its products.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride)

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride)

4 Capacity, Production and Revenue Analysis of RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride) by Regions, Types and Manufacturers

5 Price, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis of RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride) by Regions, Types and Manufacturers

6 Consumption Volume, Consumption Value and Sale Price Analysis of RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride) by Regions, Types and Applications

7 Supply, Import, Export and Consumption Analysis of RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride)

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride)

9 Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride)

10 Industry Chain Analysis of RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride)

11 Development Trend of Analysis of RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride)

12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride)

13 Conclusion of the Global RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride) Market 2021 Market Research Report

