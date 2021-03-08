RF Components Market 2021 Competitive Insights – TDK Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Analog Devices Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

The Global RF Components Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The RF components market is expected to register a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355847/rf-components-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=74

Top Companies in the Global RF Components Market are TDK Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Analog Devices Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Skyworks Solutions Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, Qorvo Inc., Cree Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc. and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– October 2019 – RF specialist Qorvo acquired Cavendish Kinetics Inc. (CK) (provider of high-performance RF MEMS technology for antenna tuning applications). Several of the world’s leading smartphone suppliers have validated significant improvements in antenna performance through lower losses and higher linearity delivered by CK’s RF MEMS technology. Qorvo aims to build on the great work CK has done by optimizing and scaling the technology and applying it to other applications like infrastructure and defense.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Sector to Hold Significant Growth

– Sophisticated RF electronic components in automobiles resulted in much safer, efficient, and connected vehicles. Radio was the birthplace of wireless RF integration with the automotive industry and remains one of RF designs critical roles within the industry today. Further, the explosion of RF-based vehicle systems is not just restricted to passenger-oriented functionality. The number of RF-based subsystems in a vehicle is used for features like tire pressure monitoring, remote keyless entry, software updates, etc.

– Further, automotive radar today often takes the form of a module containing an RF board and a signal processing board. The typical vehicular radar module contains five major functional building blocks, which are antenna, the RF section, a high-speed digital interface, a signal processor, and a power section. The instance is the RDK-S32R274 module from NXP Semiconductors NV. It typically assists as a radar development platform and can also be used for tasks, such as collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, and occupancy detection.

– Furthermore, according to Goldman Sachs, the market for ADAS is estimated to increase to USD 96 billion in 2025 from USD 3 billion in 2015. Reducing measurement time will be instrumental in bringing affordable ADAS vehicles to market integrated with RF components. In May 2019, Infineon announced to expand its development sites in Linz and Graz, Austria. The companys new RF development center in Linz will be involved in developing new RF components such as radar ICs for automobiles, with its main focus on 77-GHz radar chips for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

– Recently companies have also focused on the development of 5G communication modules, which are a vital component of autonomous vehicles (AVs). However, using 5G technology for communication modules for automotive deployment is not easy because it uses high-frequency bands, causing higher loss of signals than LTE (Long Term Evolution, 4G mobile telecommunication technology), as well as high heat generation due to transmission of larger amounts of data.

– To address this problem, LG Innotek used its proprietary RF circuit design technology, high precision, and density modularized technology, as well as heat resistant new materials. In October 2019, LG Innotek was the first company to develop a 5G cellular communication module for automotive applications using Qualcomm chips that can be installed in or on vehicles for V2X. The module combines a communication chip, memory, and RF (radio frequency) circuit.

– Further players are also doing mergers and acquisitions to expand their RF components solutions. In January 2019, Taoglas announced the completion of its acquisition of ThinkWireless, Inc.(antenna provider). With the acquisitions, Taoglas Group looks to further expand into new, synergistic markets such as the commercial vehicle industry, helping to grow presence in trucking, bus, off-road, and motorcycle industry trucking.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth. The advancement in consumer electronics and growing defense equipment requirements with the substantial growth in major emerging economies, such as China, India, and South Korea, will further boost the demand for RF component market.

– The main phone manufacturers differentiate from each other in the RF field by adopting either an integrated or a discrete approach for the RF Front-End Modules. Chinese players such as Unisoc RDA, Airoha, Richwave, Goertek Inc., Smarter Micro, Huntersun, and Maxscend are scoring more and more design wins amongst the Chinese OEM brands. This enables them to integrate with more agreement with other players.

– In April 2019, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. announced that it has agreed to establish a joint venture company with Goertek Inc. (OEMs and service providers). The joint venture company will be based in Hong Kong and will supply, market, and distribute GaN-on-Si based RF Power components into Chinas base station market. Goertek will provide total consideration to MACOM of up to USD 134.6 million, including USD 30 million upfront.

– Increasing the production of vehicles in Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the demand for GaN, which in turn, may boost the market for RF power in the region. China is the largest maker of electric vehicles. China leads with the highest level of EV uptake over the projection period, where the share of EVs in new vehicle sales is estimated to reach 57% across all road transport modes (i.e., two-wheelers, cars, buses, and trucks) till 2030.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355847/rf-components-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=74

Highlights of the RF Components Market Report:

Detailed overview of RF Components Market

Market Changing RF Components market dynamics of the industry

market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected RF Components market size in terms of volume and value

market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of RF Components Market

Market Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Finally, RF Components Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. RF Components industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192355847?mode=su?Mode=74

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com