Rewards, price, end date, and more

The PUBG Cellular Royale Move Month 17 commenced on November 19, 2022. It provides an elaborate assortment of enticing themed cosmetics to the battle royale recreation, together with totally different units, weapon skins, emotes, and extra.

The Move is without doubt one of the prized possessions because it permits people to broaden their in-game assortment at a fraction of the unique value. Gamers can take part within the Royale Move without spending a dime and full missions to rank up and obtain restricted rewards.

Moreover, they’ll get the Elite Move for 360 UC, which unlocks Elite rewards and Elite Missions, together with a number of different rewards. On the identical time, a second variant, Elite Move Plus, is obtainable, together with all content material from the Elite Move alongside different unique perks. By buying this, they’ll additionally achieve 12 ranks instantly.

Learn via for an entire checklist of PUBG Cellular Royale Move Month 17 Rewards.

PUBG Cellular Royale Move Month 17 is now underway

The PUBG Cellular Royale Move Month 17 kicked off inside the recreation on November 19, 2022, and will probably be obtainable for a month till December 19, 2022. You possibly can improve the Move after which full the weekly mission to earn RP Factors and progress via the ranks throughout this time-frame.

The entire checklist of rewards obtainable as a part of the PUBG Cellular Royale Month 17 is as follows:

RP Rank 1: 4x Provide Crate Coupon Scrap, Lavish Pageantry Set, and Cosmo Fortress – Mk47

4x Provide Crate Coupon Scrap, Lavish Pageantry Set, and Cosmo Fortress – Mk47 RP Rank 2: 50 AG, Season Transportable Closet, 6 RP Badge (M17)

50 AG, Season Transportable Closet, 6 RP Badge (M17) RP Rank 3: 500 BP, and 80 UC or 1160 AG

500 BP, and 80 UC or 1160 AG RP Rank 4: Ranking Safety Card: 1-Time and a pair of Traditional Crate Coupon Scrap

Ranking Safety Card: 1-Time and a pair of Traditional Crate Coupon Scrap RP Rank 5: Mission Card (M17) and Lavish Pageantry Glasses

Mission Card (M17) and Lavish Pageantry Glasses RP Rank 6: 30 AG and 1000 BP

30 AG and 1000 BP RP Rank 7: 10 Silver and 40 UC or 520 AG

10 Silver and 40 UC or 520 AG RP Rank 8: Traditional Crate Coupon Scrap and 15 Silver

Traditional Crate Coupon Scrap and 15 Silver RP Rank 9: 5 RP Badge Voucher (M17) and Winter Blessing (Royale Move Unique)

5 RP Badge Voucher (M17) and Winter Blessing (Royale Move Unique) RP Rank 10: 500 BP and Magical Flora Helmet

500 BP and Magical Flora Helmet RP Rank 11: 3 Provide Crate Coupon Scrap and Mission Card (M17)

3 Provide Crate Coupon Scrap and Mission Card (M17) RP Rank 12: 30 AG and 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

30 AG and 2x BP Card: 1-Hour RP Rank 13: 3 RP Badge (M17), and 40 UC or 520 AG

3 RP Badge (M17), and 40 UC or 520 AG RP Rank 14: Ranking Safety Card: 1-Time and a pair of Traditional Crate Coupon Scrap

Ranking Safety Card: 1-Time and a pair of Traditional Crate Coupon Scrap RP Rank 15: Good Ending, RP Avatar (M17) and Golden Insignia Decoration

Good Ending, RP Avatar (M17) and Golden Insignia Decoration RP Rank 16: 30 AG and 1000 BP

30 AG and 1000 BP RP Rank 17: 10 Silver and 20 UC or 260 AG

10 Silver and 20 UC or 260 AG RP Rank 18: 4 Traditional Crate Coupon Scrap and three Battle Graffiti

4 Traditional Crate Coupon Scrap and three Battle Graffiti RP Rank 19: 5 RP Badge Voucher (M17) and 15 Silver

5 RP Badge Voucher (M17) and 15 Silver RP Rank 20: Legendary Deer Parachute and Galactic Nova Stun Grenade

Legendary Deer Parachute and Galactic Nova Stun Grenade RP Rank 21: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour and Rainbow Glider Path

2x BP Card: 1-Hour and Rainbow Glider Path RP Rank 22: 30 AG and 15 Silver

30 AG and 15 Silver RP Rank 23: 10 Silver and 20 UC or 260 AG

10 Silver and 20 UC or 260 AG RP Rank 24: 3 Provide Crate Coupon Scrap and a pair of Traditional Crate Coupon Scrap

3 Provide Crate Coupon Scrap and a pair of Traditional Crate Coupon Scrap RP Rank 25: Hazard Medic Set and 6 RP Badge (M17)

Hazard Medic Set and 6 RP Badge (M17) RP Rank 26: 300 AG and 1000 BP

300 AG and 1000 BP RP Rank 27: 500 BP and 20 UC or 260 AG

500 BP and 20 UC or 260 AG RP Rank 28: Room Card: 1-Day and 15 Silver

Room Card: 1-Day and 15 Silver RP Rank 29: 4 Traditional Crate Coupon Scrap, and a pair of Winter Blessing (Royale Move Unique)

4 Traditional Crate Coupon Scrap, and a pair of Winter Blessing (Royale Move Unique) RP Rank 30: RP Voucher (60 UC) (M18), Violet Stargate End, and Monochrome Radiance

RP Voucher (60 UC) (M18), Violet Stargate End, and Monochrome Radiance RP Rank 31: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour and Mission Card (M17)

2x EXP Card: 1-Hour and Mission Card (M17) RP Rank 32: 30 AG and 15 Silver

30 AG and 15 Silver RP Rank 33: 10 Silver and 20 UC or 260 AG

10 Silver and 20 UC or 260 AG RP Rank 34: 3 Provide Crate Coupon Scrap and a pair of Traditional Crate Coupon Scrap

3 Provide Crate Coupon Scrap and a pair of Traditional Crate Coupon Scrap RP Rank 35: Mr Corn – M16A4 and 5 RP Badge (M17)

Mr Corn – M16A4 and 5 RP Badge (M17) RP Rank 36: 30 AG and 1000 BP

30 AG and 1000 BP RP Rank 37: 500 BP and 40 UC or 520 AG

500 BP and 40 UC or 520 AG RP Rank 38: 500 BP and 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

500 BP and 2x BP Card: 1-Hour RP Rank 39: 6 Traditional Crate Coupon Scrap and 15 Silver

6 Traditional Crate Coupon Scrap and 15 Silver RP Rank 40: 10 Silver and Stellar Orb – Kar98K

10 Silver and Stellar Orb – Kar98K RP Rank 41: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour and Rainbow Glider Path

2x BP Card: 1-Hour and Rainbow Glider Path RP Rank 42: 30 AG and three Comply with Me Graffiti

30 AG and three Comply with Me Graffiti RP Rank 43: 500 BP and 40 UC or 520 AG

500 BP and 40 UC or 520 AG RP Rank 44: 5 Provide Crate Coupon Scrap and a pair of Traditional Crate Coupon Scrap

5 Provide Crate Coupon Scrap and a pair of Traditional Crate Coupon Scrap RP Rank 45: 10 Silver and 6 RP Badge (M17)

10 Silver and 6 RP Badge (M17) RP Rank 46: 50 AG and Room Card: 7-Day

50 AG and Room Card: 7-Day RP Rank 47: 500 BP and 40 UC or 520 AG

500 BP and 40 UC or 520 AG RP Rank 48: Room Card: 1-Day and 15 Silver

Room Card: 1-Day and 15 Silver RP Rank 49: 8 Traditional Crate Coupon Scrap and a pair of Winter Blessings (Royale Move Unique)

8 Traditional Crate Coupon Scrap and a pair of Winter Blessings (Royale Move Unique) RP Rank 50: 15 Silver, Monochrome Radiance Set and Monochrome Radiance Cowl

The PUBG Cellular Royale Move Month 17 is well worth the improve, and gamers can definitely go forward with buying their desired variant.

Be aware: PUBG Cellular is banned in India, and players from the nation ought to chorus from enjoying the battle royale title.



