Revisions received: Federal Court of Justice investigates NSU judgment | Free press

Karlsruhe (dpa) – Two and a half years after the verdict was announced in the NSU trial, a decision by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) on the appeals filed is getting closer.

They have been in front of the chief criminal judges in Karlsruhe since Tuesday, the court announced. The 3rd Criminal Senate, responsible for state security violations, will now acquaint himself and “submit the verdict to a detailed legal review.” This will likely take a few months. Further information on the progress of the proceedings, in particular on a main hearing, could not yet be provided.

The gigantic trial of the murders and attacks by the neo-Nazi terror cell “National Socialist Underground” (NSU) ended on July 11, 2018 after more than five years and more than 400 days of negotiations. The Higher Regional Court (OLG) Munich sentenced Beate Zschäpe, the trio’s sole survivor, to life imprisonment as an accomplice – even though there is no evidence that she herself was at any of the crime scenes. In addition, the judges determined the particular gravity of the guilt.

The BGH has to decide on the appeal of the 46-year-olds and three co-suspects. The federal prosecutor’s office, which led the charge, disputes the verdict against André E., which was surprisingly lenient. A fifth conviction is final.

Zschäpe had lived underground for almost 14 years with her friends Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Böhnhardt. During this time, the men murdered eight small business owners of Turkish descent and one of Greek descent, as well as a policewoman. In 2011 they committed suicide to avoid arrest. Zschäpe set fire to the apartment they shared, sent a confession video and turned himself in.

At the end of April 2020, the OLG presented the motivation for the decision on 3,025 pages. In it, the judges concluded that Zschäpe “in 10 cases, acting jointly and intentionally, murdered a person treacherously and for low motives”. She helped select the targets and created a safe place for the men to retreat. Only the ‘local division’ ensured that the ‘ideological goal of the acts of violence’ would be achieved. In fact, the racist motivation only became public through the confession video.

Zschäpes’s two defense teams had demanded their client’s acquittal at the Munich trial. She herself had claimed in written documents that she only learned about the murders and attacks afterwards.

Ralf W. was sentenced to ten years in prison as an arms salesman for the NSU trio on nine occasions for complicity in murder. Holger G. and André E. sentenced the OLG judges to three years and two and a half years in prison for supporting a terrorist organization. All three are currently at large.

The federal prosecutor had requested a conviction of E. for complicity in attempted murder. He allegedly rented a camper with which the perpetrators drove to Cologne for a bomb attack.

Zschäpe was moved from Munich-Stadelheim to Chemnitz correctional facility in February 2019. She is actually from Jena in Thuringia, but lived underground for years at Böhnhardt and Mundlos in Saxony, also in Chemnitz.

At the BGH, the procedure has file number 3 StR 441/20. The Senate with the chairman Jürgen Schäfer (58) is investigating the ruling exclusively for legal errors. So no more witnesses are heard. When the verdict stands up for review, it becomes final. If the revisions are successful, the judges will destroy it in whole or in part. In the extreme case, the process should start over.

The fifth defendant withdrew his appeal. He has been released in mid-2020 after the rest of his three-year juvenile sentence was suspended. He had confessed to handing over the “Ceska” pistol to the NSU, which later resulted in nine murders. He had been convicted of complicity.