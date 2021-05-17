Review: “The woman at the window” is a weak film that just wastes talent

Joe Wright’s production brings together names like Amy Adams, Gary Oldman or Julianne Moore who cannot save history.

Amy Adams is the protagonist.

40

The story comes from a bestseller. The characters were played by a luxury cast that ranged from Amy Adams to Gary Oldman to Julianne Moore, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Wyatt Russell, Anthony Mackie and Tracy Letts (who also adapted the script). There was a relatively acclaimed director at the head of the project, Joe Wright. And the gripping tone of the narrative even had Hitckcock outlines. With “A Mulher à Janela”, the film that premiered on Netflix on Friday May 14th, everything went well together. But it was a big disappointment.

The production was one of the most watched weekends in Portugal – it is currently at the top of the trends on the streaming platform. It was one of the last films produced by Fox before Disney bought the studios. Several postponements were made due to the pandemic and several scenes had to be re-recorded after some testing with viewers showed they didn’t get the narrative well.

This is the story of Anna Fox, an agoraphobic woman who hasn’t left home in ten months. She is separated from her husband and does not live with her daughter. He lives on ordered food, wine bottles, tablets and classic films. And she is a psychologist specializing in children. A tenant lives in his basement.

She is “the woman at the window”. From there he observes the outside world and recognizes the change of a new family to the neighborhood. Russell will settle in the opposite house: the father, mother and son who suffer from a mental disorder and with whom Anna feels the protective instinct immediately after she accidentally meets him.

Next, he meets his mother, a lively and amusing woman played by Julianne Moore, who may be missing to balance Anna’s mood when she was able to swap a glass of wine and a deck of cards with someone. Days later, Anna observed the murder of this woman by the father of the family – before everyone quickly began to doubt her.

After all, his perspective is unreliable as it is shaped by the numerous pills and alcoholic beverages he takes on a daily basis. Her father, Alistair Russell (played by an angry Gary Oldman) explains to him – in the presence of the authorities – that she has never met his wife and that she is very much alive – not least because she is played by another actress, Jennifer Jason Leigh.

The police don’t believe your version and Anna is determined to show that she is right. Along the way we discover some things, some of which are much more predictable than others, but the truth is that every time we are less satisfied with the movie we see.

The narrative is very unlikely on many occasions – even in the way the various characters speak and behave with one another. In the encounters, in the approaches they might take, in the general lack of realism. There are some absurd details that don’t fit into a narrative that is taken very seriously and that can never be enticing.

Some of the supposedly big revelations of the plot are completely predictable. And the ones that are not are because there is little logic there. “The woman at the window” deals with the construction and development of a mystery, the conclusions of which are not at all satisfactory.

The best quality that we can point out “A Mulher à Janela” is the direction of photography – there are several original and visually appealing plans that will ensure this big old apartment never becomes claustrophobic. And the relationship between the windows of the two buildings is well explored in this aspect of the film.

While we’re a little exhausted seeing Amy Adams in semi-destructive roles or in very fragile situations – from Sharp Objects to I’m Sorry for America in Ruins to Night Animals – her talent is inevitable. But of course it’s not enough to save the film – alongside Julianne Moore, who is particularly good at her role. Overall, there is a completely untapped cast that is becoming an increasingly obvious waste of talent by the minute.

