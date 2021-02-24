Revenues of the Global Dry Ice market to reach USD 289.65 Million by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.816%

Global Dry Ice Market has shown steady growth over the years. Its aggregate revenues are projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.81%, over the prediction period 2019-2026, and reach USD 289.65 million by 2026. The growing global business of high-quality perishable food products requires more refrigeration facilities during transportation. Growing import & export activities related to drugs & vaccines and rising organized retail & foodservice industry are expanding the demand for Dry Ice in the global market. Due to the global pandemic, there has been a slowdown in economic activity and more transportation restrictions in affected countries. It is likely to impact the production and profitability of global Dry Ice companies, mainly engaged in manufacturing and raw material procurement. Small and medium-sized firms may have greater difficulty surviving the disruption.

Pellets segment contributing substantially to the growth of the Dry Ice market

The selection of Dry Ice form depends upon its application. For instance, the Pellet form of Dry Ice is the best for smaller-scale needs or one-time storage or delivery purposes. The Dry Ice slice form is high in density and long-lasting. Dry Ice slices are customized for the airline and pharmaceutical industry. Rectangular and square solid pieces of Dry Ice are often used in the storage and/or transportation of perishable goods such as food or medical supplies. Each slice is individually wrapped for ease of use and for reducing sublimation levels.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-dry-ice-market-bwc20107/report-sample

Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Dry Ice in New and Diverse Application Industries

The rising acceptance of blast cleaning in several industrial applications is a significant determinant contributing to the growth of the global Dry Ice market. Dry Ice has an increasing number of applications, particularly, in the fields of Medical and Biotechnology, Automotive Industry, Industrial Manufacturing and Food and Beverage sector. It is widely used in food shipping as well as for shipping specimens, organs, and blood or pharmacy items in the medical field. It can even be deployed in food production. Dry Ice Rice is the most recent and unarguably an essential innovation in the product. The increasing number of applications of Dry Ice organically enhances the global dry ice market.

The Increasing Trend of Dry Ice Blasting and Rising Demand for Dry Ice Globally as a Refrigerant in Food and Transport Industry

Increasing global demand for Dry Ice as a refrigerant element in the food and transportation industry drives market growth, as Dry Ice is commonly used as a cooling substance for the shipment of frozen food products. The non-toxic and non-combustible properties of Dry Ice make it suitable for multiple applications in different industry verticals. Dry Ice is a non-combustible, odorless, tasteless, non-toxic and authorized food contact material. Increasing demand for frozen food, intensifying need for storage of perishable food products and expanding cold storage logistics influence global Dry Ice market growth favorably.

Competitive landscape

The global Dry Ice market is moderately concentrated with a few industry giants controlling the large part of the market share. Linde Plc and Messer Group GmbH are the two major players in the global Dry Ice market accounting for significant market share across the globe. In 2018, Linde Plc. declared a business alliance between Praxair and Linde AG. Companies such as Gulf Cryo, Polar Ice Ltd., Continental Carbonic Products Inc., Sicgil India Limited, Linde Plc., Air Liquide, Tripti Dry Ice Co., Messer Group GmbH, Air Water Inc., and Punjab Carbonic Private Limited are the key players in the global fry ice market.

Recent Developments

2019: Airgas, Air Liquide’s US-based subsidiary, acquired Tech Air-a distributor of industrial, medical and specialty gases and welding supplies. Tech Air serves more than 45,000 customers across the United States. The acquisition enables Airgas to expand its distribution network and bolster its proximity to customers resulting in significant efficiency gains.

2019: Japan’s Air Water took over Linde’s South India business-Air Water Inc., comprising manufacture, sale and distribution of oxygen, nitrogen and argon operated in South India based on a Business Transfer Agreement.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2018 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India and others (RoW). Product/Service Segmentation By Type, By Application, By Region Key Players Gulf Cryo, Polar Ice Ltd., Continental Carbonic Products Inc., Sicgil India Limited, Linde Plc., Air Liquide, Tripti Dry Ice Co., Messer Group GmbH, Air Water Inc., and Punjab Carbonic Private and others.

By Type

Pellets

Blocks

Slice

Other (Slab, Column, Powder Etc.)

By Application

Storage & Transportation

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Industrial Cleaning

Others (Entertainment Industry, Research industry Etc.)

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the Global Dry Ice market size, in terms of value.

To examine the market segmentation carefully and estimate the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Dry Ice market into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and their leading countries.

To outline, categorize and project the Global Dry Ice market based on the Type and Application.

To study competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulatory framework within the Global Dry Ice Market.

To highlight market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, strategic profiles, and market shares.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-dry-ice-market-bwc20107/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: