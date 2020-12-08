Revenue Management Market Reviews, Methodology and Technological advancements forecast 2024

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Revenue Management Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2024.

The Revenue Management Market size is projected to grow from USD 14.1 Billion in 2019 to USD 22.4 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period. This report spread across 160 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 130 Tables and 40 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Revenue Management Market:

Huawei (China)

Amdocs (US)

Oracle (US)

Netcracker (Japan)

CSG (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Cerillion (UK)

Mahindra Comviva (India)

Optiva (Ireland)

SAP (Germany)

Accenture (Ireland)

Enghousenetworks(Canada)

Accelya (India)

HQ Revenue (Germany)

IDeaS (US)

ZuoraREVPRO (2007)

R1RCM(US)

Workday (US)

Fiserv (US)

Apttus(US)

Infor (US)

“Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on components, the services segment of the revenue management market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for additional solutions and platforms is increasing due to technological advancements in the revenue management market. This drives the need for well-designed, efficient, and reliable services.

“Cloud segment to record a higher market share in 2019”

Cloud-based deployment of revenue management solutions is available as per consumer demands, wherein customers can start or stop any service as per their convenience. This provides elasticity to the organization for adjusting to the dynamic changing environment. The ability of the cloud to enable businesses to become agile, minimize risk, improve compliance, and enhance business services, has led many organizations to move their applications and functions to the cloud.

“Hospitality segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The hospitality industry is a major sector where the penetration of revenue management solutions has increased drastically. Many companies are providing dedicated hotel revenue management systems for the hospitality industry, which helps strike a balance between the demand and capacity of hotel rooms by forecasting prices for maximizing the effectiveness of a hotel’s resources.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-level – 30%, Directors – 35%, and Others – 35%

By Region: North America – 40%,Europe– 20%, APAC– 30%,and RoW– 10%

Competitive Landscape of Revenue Management Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 Partnerships

2.2 New Product Launches

2.3 Acquisitions

