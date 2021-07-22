Revenue Management Market by Solution, Service & Application- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Revenue management is a method of managing the finances of various service industries to increase their profitability from the existing supply networks. It helps in predicting the consumer demand and to adjust in inventory and pricing accordingly to maximize overall revenue growth. Revenue management is comprehensive approach adopted by companies to increase profitability and offer various benefits such as management of cash flow, generating billing schedules, and enhancing revenue cycle.

The global revenue management market is driven by increase in customer awareness and rise in demand for system integration. Moreover, growth in distribution of ancillaries through e-travel platforms boosts the market growth.

However, inability to cope up with the evolving market, and cross platform applications hampers the market growth. Conversely, increase in demand for revenue & channel management and upgrading the existing legacy system are expected to propel the market growth.

The global revenue management market is segmented based on solution, service, application, and geography. Based on solution, it is divided into risk management, pricing & revenue forecast management, revenue analytics, data management, and channel revenue management. Based on service, it is bifurcated into professional services and managed services. On the basis of application, it is categorized into aviation, real estate & construction, media & entertainment, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, energy & utilities, retail & wholesale, manufacturing, and tourism & hospitality. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

The key players profiled in the report include, Airline Software s.r.o, Cartrawler, Concur Technologies Inc. (SAP), Lemax Inc., PAXPORT AB., PROS, Inc., Radixx International, Inc., Revenue Analytics, Revenue Matters, and SAS institute Inc.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the global revenue management market.

In-depth analysis of the industry is based on the market estimations for the key market segments from 2017 to 2023.

The report provides the quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Competitive intelligence of the industry helps to understand the competitive scenario across the geographies.

Revenue Management Market Key Segments:

By Solution

Risk Management

Pricing & Revenue Forecast Management

Revenue Analytics

Data Management

Channel Revenue Management

By Application

Aviation

Real Estate & Construction

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunication

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Retail & Wholesale

Manufacturing

Tourism & Hospitality

By Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe UK Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

LAMEA Latin America, Middle East Africa



