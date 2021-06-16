Revenue Growth of the Vended Laundry Equipment Market to be Influenced by Growing End-use Adoption

The vended laundry equipment are the laundry equipment used at commercial places, for washing, drying, and bleaching of clothes. The vended laundry equipment are part of the commercial laundry systems and are also sometimes called as coin-operated laundry systems and are self-service equipment. The vended laundry equipment are available at privately owned laundry business. The growth of the vended laundry equipment is fuelled by the changing lifestyle of the developing countries, as the technology has made life speedier and customers find it easier to depend on automated and paid services rather than the domestic equipment. In already developed countries, where a market is in the growth phase, new features of the vended laundry equipment, that is, more efficient technology is expected to retain the stability of the vended laundry equipment market here.

Vended Laundry Equipment Market: Segmentation

The vended laundry equipment market can be segmented on the basis of technology and equipment.

On the basis of technology, the vended laundry equipment market can be segmented as coin-operated laundry, coinless payment laundry, and remote controlled laundry. The coinless payment laundry includes have amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi, lighting systems, and other facilities make these devices very user-friendly. Remote management is a new automation feature which has made business easier for laundromat owners.

On the basis of type, the vended laundry equipment market can be segmented as washers, washer-extractors, and dryers. The washers segment can be further sub-segmented as stack-washer dryers, front-load washers, and top-load washers. The dryers segment can be further sub-segmented as single dryers and tumble dryers.

Vended Laundry Equipment Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

The vended laundry equipment market has seen a stable growth in the recent period due to technological advancement. The new automation features are speedier and are enabling the laundromat owners to spend less time on-site. Also, remote management of vended laundry equipment does not require the presence of an attendant, saving owners’ funds spent on employee wages. The new laundry features and the changing lifestyle of the consumers together have significantly fuelled the growth of vended laundry equipment market. The consumers opting for a more sustainable practice of washing is a recent trend in the vended laundry equipment market. New innovations such as replacing the use of water by polymer beads, and also replacing detergents with electrolyzed water and ultrasonic waves are likely to attract consumer attention and boost the growth of the vended laundry equipment market. However, laundromat owner may have to invest huge amount of money in the servicing of the laundry equipment, and constant management and time is required to check in the issues such as broken equipment, replacement of old devices with new ones, possible leakages in the drain system of the devices and conditions of the coin-slot mechanism of the equipment.

Vended Laundry Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

The vended laundry equipment market sees stable growth in the North America market, as the usage of vended laundry equipment here is old and the market is highly saturated. In Latin America, owners are coming up with innovative strategies in the vended laundry equipment market, by making the launderettes a social center. The investment in services such as television and beverage is a new trend in these markets. Many owners are focusing on making launderettes a community hub and creating a friendly and enjoyable cleaning experience for customers. In Europe, people are opting for a more sustainable practice of cleaning, and going more low-temperature washing, reported by Europe’s International Association of Soaps, Detergents and Maintenance Products (AISE) in 2013. Asia-Pacific is likely to show a significant rise in the vended laundry equipment market. The saturation in other markets creates a good opportunity for investors in Asia and Pacific. The growing disposable income of the customers in this region will also fuel the growth of the vended laundry equipment market in this region. In Middle-East, the growth of the vended laundry equipment market is triggered by heavy tourism, which makes vended laundry equipment a necessity in this region. The African region is likely to exhibit a comparatively slow growth in the vended laundry equipment market, due to less disposable income of the customers here.

Vended Laundry Equipment Market: Key Players

The key players in Vended Laundry Equipment are Girbau S.A., Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, Dexter Laundry Inc, Whirlpool Corp, Maxi Companies, Yamamoto Manufacturing Co., Ltd, and Pellerin Milnor Corporation.

