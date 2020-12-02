Revenue Based Financing Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, the revenue-based financing market is experiencing considerable growth, and is expected to expand in the future, owing to increase in adoption of revenue-based financing by large number of start-ups and venture capitals. In addition, revenue-based financing, also defined as royalty-based financing, is a way of raising business capital from creditors, who earn a portion of a company’s ongoing gross profits in return for money they have invested. A company that raises funds via revenue-based financing would be needed to make periodic payments to pay off the investor’s principal. In the case of revenue-based financing activity, creditors earn a standard share of business profits until a predefined sum has been compensated back.

Major players analyzed include Earnest Capital, Decathlon Capital Partners, Flexible Capital Fund, Feenix Venture Partners, Flow Capital Corp, Fledge, GSD Capital, LLC, Founders Capital Partners, Kapitus, NGP, Lighter Capital.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Shutdowns, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, have caused serious disruptions in value chain of businesses. As venture capital funding has decreased, several small businesses have reported themselves searching for potential financing options that do not require raising equity.

This necessity has generated demand for revenue-based funding methods. Many start-ups experienced both a decrease in sales and revenue, and as a result investors faced disruptions and delays in receiving regular payments.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis:

Rise in need for faster and quicker fund raising than conventional banks and increase in need for investors to earn more profits drive growth of the revenue based financing industry. In addition, favorable government regulations across the globe for revenue-based financing fuels growth of the market. However, intense competition among major financial institutions and lack of standardization across the globe hampers growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in adoption of digital platforms across the globe is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

The global revenue based financing market trends are as follows:

Data-driven and digital integrations:

Uncapped Ltd., a UK-based digital financing company, is now providing revenue-based funding through its digital platforms. With the help of this platform, start-ups can register themselves in 15 minutes and receive funds to increase more inventories and attract potential customers through online ads. Thus, adoption of advance technologies by various players boosts growth of the revenue based financing market.

Growth in demand for revenue-based financing in venture capital:

The landscape of venture capital is evolving and thus, more start-ups are looking for new approaches of funding to increase their market share to grow more revenue opportunities. Alternative financing is emerging as a route for start-ups to expand sustainably. It has driven small business owners to pursue alternative financing. Instead of giving up equity as in the conventional venture capital contract, companies are agreeing to reimburse their creditors a set percentage of revenues.

