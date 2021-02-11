Revenue Assurance Market Analysis, Global Competition and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Revenue Assurance Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Revenue Assurance investments from 2021 till 2026. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The revenue assurance market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is expected to register a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period (2021 – 2025).

The Global Revenue Assurance market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Amdocs Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Araxxe Inc., Cartesian, Adapt IT Holdings Limited, eClerx, Subex Limited, TransUnion, TATA Consultancy Services Limited, Profit Insight LLCAmongst Others.

Key Developments:

The revenue assurance market appears to be quite fragmented due to the presence of some major regional and international companies. The market players are mainly aiming at finding new avenues to reduce fraud and revenue leakages, to serve the market in a better. The players are increasingly focusing on differentiating their product offerings to sustain the competitive market environment. Some of the key developments in the area are:

– May 2018 – Amdocs supported Safaricoms launch of new digital services with end-to-end revenue assurance capabilities to improve customer experience. Safaricom proactively protects against revenue leakage and optimizes revenue while keeping operational costs at a minimum.

Scope of the Report:

The major factors driving the growth of the revenue assurance market include the rise of the subscription economy, rising number of mobile and internet users, adoption of advanced technologies, such as RPA, Big Data, AI, and IoT. Also, the rising awareness about the severe consequences of revenue leakages on an organizations overall profitability is driving the revenue assurance market, globally.

– As large scale telecom service providers have significant CAPEX and IT infrastructure investment capabilities, there is an extensive adoption of revenue assurance solutions. These solutions are expected to increase the market share for the on-premises deployment mode of the revenue assurance market.

– With the growing demand for revenue assurance solutions like planning and consulting, implementation and customization, support and maintenance, and managed services to enhance the revenue assurance portfolio of the services providers by offering customers with value creation, operational flexibility, and competitive advantage is driving the growth of the market. As a result, the services portfolio is expected to grow due to the markets dependency on human-interaction for development and growth.

– The market competition is intense, as there are several vendors present. Companies in this intensely competitive environment require innovations and technological developments at a steady pace to gain a competitive edge in the market and to further expand the consumer base in saturated markets to manage the rapidly rising consumer base in developing markets. These scenarios tend to boost the growth of this market as companies become more vulnerable to revenue leakage.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud Deployment is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– The cloud-based segment is forecast to register significant growth during the forecast period due to the flexibility and scalability offered by these solutions. The cloud-based delivery model makes the software extremely flexible regarding scalability (pay-as-you-go storage utilization).

– The demand for simplified and consolidated storage resources to reduce cost and enhance workflow by eliminating departmental silos of clinical information is causing the rise in the cloud deployment. Moreover, the storage and server power for the organization is hosted off-premise. The cloud vendor provides all the off-premise system support resources which serve as a driver for cloud deployment.

– On-premise revenue assurance solutions are extensively used. However, cloud-based software adoption is expected to have a higher growth rate due to its cost-effectiveness, low software maintenance, accessibility, less spending on infrastructure, and a wide range of applications.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Revenue Assurance Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Global Revenue Assurance Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

