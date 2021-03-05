Revenue Assurance Market 2021 Value with Status and Global Analysis – Amdocs Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Araxxe Inc., Cartesian

Revenue Assurance Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Revenue Assurance Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The revenue assurance market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is expected to register a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Global Revenue Assurance Market are Amdocs Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Araxxe Inc., Cartesian, Adapt IT Holdings Limited, eClerx, Subex Limited, TransUnion, TATA Consultancy Services Limited, Profit Insight LLC and others.

Regional Outlook of Revenue Assurance Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2018 – Amdocs supported Safaricom’s launch of new digital services with end-to-end revenue assurance capabilities to improve customer experience. Safaricom proactively protects against revenue leakage and optimizes revenue while keeping operational costs at a minimum.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud Deployment is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– The cloud-based segment is forecast to register significant growth during the forecast period due to the flexibility and scalability offered by these solutions. The cloud-based delivery model makes the software extremely flexible regarding scalability (pay-as-you-go storage utilization).

– The demand for simplified and consolidated storage resources to reduce cost and enhance workflow by eliminating departmental silos of clinical information is causing the rise in the cloud deployment. Moreover, the storage and server power for the organization is hosted off-premise. The cloud vendor provides all the off-premise system support resources which serve as a driver for cloud deployment.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Revenue Assurance Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.