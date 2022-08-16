Revenant Esports to represent India at Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2022

The inaugural version of the Pokemon UNITE World Championship will begin on August 19 in London. With the conclusion of its regional tournaments, the highest 16 groups have superior to the Championship the place they may battle for a big prize pool of $500K.

The 2-day occasion will encompass the Group Stage and the Playoffs, which can characteristic all matches in a best-of-three format, besides the Grand Remaining, which will likely be best-of-five.

Revenant Esports will symbolize India in upcoming Pokemon UNITE Championship 2022

Revenant Esports earned their ticket to the celebrated world occasion after scintillating performances within the UNITE Championship India. The squad dominated all through the regional occasion and got here out victorious.

The staff just lately added Jeet ‘Swifty’ Kundra, a former Dota 2 participant, to their Pokemon UNITE roster forward of the Championship. He was not part of their squad within the regional occasion.

Revenant Esports’ roster for World Championship

Raunak “Crowley” Sen Anklesh “Novaa” Satelkar Omkar “Omen” Sawardekar Vishnu “Xesol” Khatri Jeet “Swifty” Kundra

The staff, alongside 23 others, competed within the UNITE Championship India event, which was held on June 18 and 19. The primary day was the group stage during which these 24 groups have been divided into 4 teams. The highest two from every group moved to the second day, i.e., the Playoffs.

Revenant emerged as desk toppers of their group with a 5-0 scoreline, adopted by S8UL Esports. The staff continued their momentum within the Playoffs as they received all their matches. Within the Grand Finals, they defeated Ascension by a rating of 3-1 to seize a spot within the 2022 Pokemon UNITE World championship.

The staff is positioned in Group B with one other Indian group, Orangutan, who just lately signed the previous Singapore-based No Lucario roster.

World Championship groups and format

The highest 16 groups are divided into 4 teams of 4 groups every. The highest two groups from every group will safe their spots within the Playoffs, which can happen on August 20.

The crown champion staff will likely be awarded $100k in prize cash, whereas the second and third positioned groups will obtain $75k and $65k.

Teams

Group A

Secret Ship (Japan) Eternity (Korea) Renaissance (Asia Pacific) Iclen (Oceania)

Group B

T2 (Japan) No Present (Korea) Orangutan Gaming (Asia Pacific) Revenant Esports (India)

Group C

Blvkhvnd (North America) Apprentice Unleashed (Europe) Qlash (South America West) Group Cruelty (Mexico)

Group D

Nouns Esports (Europe) IX Gaming (North America) XIS (South America East) Stamina CA (Central America)

The competition will likely be livestreamed on Pokemon UNITE’s YouTube and Twitch channels at 1.30 PM IST in a number of languages, together with Hindi.